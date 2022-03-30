ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical relevance of tumour-associated macrophages

By Mikael J. Pittet
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. In the past decade, substantial advances have been made in understanding the biology of tumour-associated macrophages (TAMs), and their clinical relevance is emerging. A particular aspect that is becoming increasingly clear is that the interaction of TAMs with cancer cells and stromal cells in...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shropshire Star

Woman sees cancer tumours shrink in half on experimental drug

Terri Hurdman joined a clinical trial at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. A 49-year-old grandmother with advanced bowel cancer has seen her tumours shrink in half after taking an experimental drug. Terri Hurdman joined a clinical trial at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester for a new...
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Bispecific agonist boosts anti-tumour T cells via GITR

The costimulatory receptor GITR plays a key role in regulating effector functions in T cells, and antibody-based GITR agonists have entered clinical trials for cancer. However, the therapeutic efficacy of these agents has been limited, which is thought to be due to suboptimal receptor clustering. Now, Alvarez and colleagues demonstrate that a bispecific molecule that consists of a PD1-targeted antibody fused to a multimeric GITR ligand can inhibit tumour growth in animal models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Osmotic pressure and viscosity: Anticancer drug efficacy and restricting tumors using LDDS

Chemotherapy is known for its painful side-effects. It also has limitations when the cancer has metastasized to the lymph nodes. The lymphatic drug delivery system, where anticancer drugs are injected directly into the sentinel lymph nodes under ultrasound guidance, offers an alternative to conventional chemotherapy. Researchers from the Tohoku University Graduate School of Medical Engineering found the optimal osmotic pressure and viscosity ranges, significantly improving the antitumor effect.
CANCER
Nature.com

BRCA1 mutations in high-grade serous ovarian cancer are associated with proteomic changes in DNA repair, splicing, transcription regulation and signaling

Despite recent advances in the management of BRCA1 mutated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC), the physiology of these tumors remains poorly understood. Here we provide a comprehensive molecular understanding of the signaling processes that drive HGSC pathogenesis with the addition of valuable ubiquitination profiling, and their dependency on BRCA1 mutation-state directly in patient-derived tissues. Using a multilayered proteomic approach, we show the tight coordination between the ubiquitination and phosphorylation regulatory layers and their role in key cellular processes related to BRCA1-dependent HGSC pathogenesis. In addition, we identify key bridging proteins, kinase activity, and post-translational modifications responsible for molding distinct cancer phenotypes, thus providing new opportunities for therapeutic intervention, and ultimately advance towards a more personalized patient care.
CANCER
Nature.com

CAR T cells show promise in the frontline for high-risk LBCL

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) and multiple other anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell products are approved as third or later line treatments for large B cell lymphoma (LBCL), with the impressive efficacy in this setting leading to testing in earlier lines of treatment. Now, initial data from the phase II ZUMA-12 trial indicate that axi-cel has considerable activity in the frontline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global leadership initiative in malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength adequately predicts postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The present study aims to investigate whether malnutrition defined by the Global Leadership Initiative in Malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength (HGS) adequately predict postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer in a similar manner to GLIM-defined malnutrition using skeletal muscle index (SMI).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nodal cytotoxic peripheral T-cell lymphoma occurs frequently in the clinical setting of immunodysregulation and is associated with recurrent epigenetic alterations

Nodal peripheral T-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (PTCL, NOS) with cytotoxic phenotype is overall rare, with most reports coming from Asia. Given its elusive pathobiology, we undertook a clinicopathological and molecular study of 54 Western patients diagnosed with PTCL, NOS expressing cytotoxic molecules, within a lymph node. More commonly males (M/F-2,6/1) with median age of 60 years were affected. Besides lymphadenopathy, 87% of patients had â‰¥1 involved extranodal site. High-stage disease (III-IV), International Prognostic Index >2, B symptoms, LDH level, and cytopenia(s) were observed in 92, 63, 67, 78, and 66% of cases, respectively. Ten patients had a history of B-cell malignancies, one each of myeloid neoplasm, breast or prostate cancer, and 4 others had underlying immune disorders. Most patients (70%) died, mostly of disease, with a median overall survival of 12.7 months. Immunophenotypically, the neoplastic lymphocytes were T-cell receptor (TCR) Î±Î²"‰+"‰(47%), TCR-silent (44%) or TCRÎ³Î´+ (10%), commonly CD8"‰+"‰(45%) or CD4-CD8- (32%). All except one had an activated cytotoxic profile, and 95% were subclassified into PTCL-TBX21 subtype based on CXCR3, TBX21, and GATA3 expression pattern. Seven patients (13%) disclosed EBER"‰+"‰tumor cells. Targeted DNA deep-sequencing (33 cases) and multiplex ligation-dependent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assay (43 cases) identified frequent mutations in epigenetic modifiers (73%), including TET2 (61%) and DNMT3A (39%), recurrent alterations affecting the TCR (36%) and JAK/STAT (24%) signaling pathways and TP53 mutations (18%). Fusion transcripts involving VAV1 were identified in 6/43 patients (14%). Patients with nodal cytotoxic PTCL, NOS have an aggressive behavior and frequently present in a background of impaired immunity, although the association with Epstein-Barr virus is rare. The recurrent alterations in genes involved in DNA methylation together with genes related to cytokine or TCR signaling, suggest that co-operation of epigenetic modulation with cell-signaling pathways plays a critical role in the pathogeny of these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

T-DXd improves PFS versus T-DM1

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Patients with advanced-stage HER2+ breast cancer with disease progression on first-line trastuzumab plus chemotherapy typically receive the antibody"“drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1). Now, data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast03 study demonstrate the superiority of the novel ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) over T-DM1 in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumour irradiation in mice with a laser-accelerated proton beam

Recent oncological studies identified beneficial properties of radiation applied at ultrahigh dose rates, several orders of magnitude higher than the clinical standard of the order of Gy"‰min"“1. Sources capable of providing these ultrahigh dose rates are under investigation. Here we show that a stable, compact laser-driven proton source with energies greater than 60"‰MeV enables radiobiological in vivo studies. We performed a pilot irradiation study on human tumours in a mouse model, showing the concerted preparation of mice and laser accelerator, dose-controlled, tumour-conform irradiation using a laser-driven as well as a clinical reference proton source, and the radiobiological evaluation of irradiated and unirradiated mice for radiation-induced tumour growth delay. The prescribed homogeneous dose of 4"‰Gy was precisely delivered at the laser-driven source. The results demonstrate a complete laser-driven proton research platform for diverse user-specific small animal models, able to deliver tunable single-shot doses up to around 20"‰Gy to millimetre-scale volumes on nanosecond timescales, equivalent to around 109"‰Gy"‰s"“1, spatially homogenized and tailored to the sample. The platform provides a unique infrastructure for translational research with protons at ultrahigh dose rates.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intratumoral administration of the antisecretory peptide AF16 cures murine gliomas and modulates macrophage functions

Glioblastoma has remained the deadliest primary brain tumor while its current therapy offers only modest survival prolongation. Immunotherapy has failed to record notable benefits in routine glioblastoma treatment. Conventionally, immunotherapy relies on T cells as tumor-killing agents; however, T cells are outnumbered by macrophages in glioblastoma microenvironment. In this study, we explore the effect of AF16, a peptide from the endogenous antisecretory factor protein, on the survival of glioma-bearing mice, the tumor size, and characteristics of the tumor microenvironment with specific focus on macrophages. We elucidate the effect of AF16 on the inflammation-related secretome of human and murine macrophages, as well as human glioblastoma cells. In our results, AF16 alone and in combination with temozolomide leads to cure in immunocompetent mice with orthotopic GL261 gliomas, as well as prolonged survival in immunocompromised mice. We recorded decreased tumor size and changes in infiltration of macrophages and T cells in the murine glioma microenvironment. Human and murine macrophages increased expression of proinflammatory markers in response to AF16 treatment and the same effect was seen in human primary glioblastoma cells. In summary, we present AF16 as an immunomodulatory factor stimulating pro-inflammatory macrophages with a potential to be implemented in glioblastoma treatment protocols.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anti-inflammatory effects of mesenchymal stem cell-conditioned media inhibited macrophages activation in vitro

The immunomodulatory effects of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) on macrophages have been reported, however, the underlying mechanism remains unknown. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of MSCs on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated macrophages and the subsequent downregulation of their inflammatory mediators. Macrophages were treated with conditioned media from MSCs, without a subsequent change of MSCs responding to the inflammation state. This study also evaluated whether the interleukin (IL) 4 stimulation of MSCs can improve their anti-inflammatory effects. Results demonstrated that the MSC-conditioned medium (MSC-CM) stimulated with IL4 significantly inhibited inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) protein expression of LPS-activated macrophages. MSC-CM treatment inhibited the mRNA transcription of the cytokines IL1Î² and IL6, the chemokines C"“C motif ligand (CCL) 2, CCL3, CCL4, and CCL5, and the chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR5, in LPS-stimulated macrophages. As revealed through western blot and immunofluorescence analyses, the phosphorylation of p38, JNK, and ERK MAPKs, as well as phosphorylation of NF-ÎºB in stimulated macrophages, were also inhibited by the MSC-CM. Further, more potent anti-inflammatory effects were observed with the IL4-stimulated cells, compared with those observed with the non-stimulated cells. The MSC-CM demonstrated a potent anti-inflammatory effect on LPS-activated macrophages, while the IL4 stimulation improved this effect. These findings indicate that MSCs could exert anti-inflammatory effects on macrophages, and may be considered as a therapeutic agent in inflammation treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncOb rs10487505 variant is associated with leptin levels in pediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Low and high leptin levels are associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The LncOb rs10487505 variant has been associated with body mass index (BMI), and the C allele was reported as leptin-lowering. We evaluated the association of rs10487505 with leptin levels, liver histology, and surgery-induced weight loss in youths with NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting oncogene and non-oncogene addiction to inflame the tumour microenvironment

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionized the clinical management of multiple tumours. However, only a few patients respond to ICIs, which has generated considerable interest in the identification of resistance mechanisms. One such mechanism reflects the ability of various oncogenic pathways, as well as stress response pathways required for the survival of transformed cells (a situation commonly referred to as 'non-oncogene addiction'), to support tumour progression not only by providing malignant cells with survival and/or proliferation advantages, but also by establishing immunologically 'cold' tumour microenvironments (TMEs). Thus, both oncogene and non-oncogene addiction stand out as promising targets to robustly inflame the TME and potentially enable superior responses to ICIs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE

