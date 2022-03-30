ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis

By Mart M. Lamers
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused a devastating pandemic. Although most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop a mild to moderate disease with virus replication restricted mainly to the upper airways, some progress to having a life-threatening pneumonia. In this Review, we explore recent clinical and...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

STING, a critical contributor to SARS-CoV-2 immunopathology

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 106 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic loss of life and slowed the global economy. It has been reported that type I IFNs considerably impact SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the effect of type I IFNs depends on their dosage. Continuous high levels of type I IFNs drive the immunopathology in the late phase of infection. Therefore, it is vital to appropriately modulate the type I IFN signaling pathway during the COVID-19 treatment. The cGAS-STING pathway is a crucial part of type I IFN responses. Several studies have reported that the cGAS-STING pathway participates in SARS-CoV-2 infection.2,3,4,5 DiABZI, a STING agonist, effectively blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection by stimulating type I IFN responses.2,3 While Rui et al.5 revealed that SARS-CoV-2 suppressed the cGAS-STING pathway via ORF3a and 3CL, Zhou et al.4 showed that SARS-CoV-2 promotes cell-to-cell fusion via spike protein, leading to chromatin DNA shuttling from the nucleus and triggering the cGAS-STING pathway eventually. It remains to be investigated whether SARS-CoV-2 activates the cGAS-STING pathway via other mechanisms at the alveolus-capillary interface.
HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

SARS-CoV-2 infection poses increased risks of poor outcomes during pregnancy, including preterm birth and stillbirth. There is also developing concern over the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the placenta, and these effects seem to vary between different viral variants. Despite these risks, many pregnant individuals have been reluctant to be vaccinated against the virus owing to safety concerns. We now have extensive data confirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, although it will also be necessary to determine the effectiveness of these vaccines specifically against newly emerging viral variants, including Omicron. In this Progress article, I cover recent developments in our understanding of the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy, and how vaccination can reduce these.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Antigenic evolution will lead to new SARS-CoV-2 variants with unpredictable severity

The comparatively milder infections with the Omicron variant and higher levels of population immunity have raised hopes for a weakening of the pandemic. We argue that the lower severity of Omicron is a coincidence and that ongoing rapid antigenic evolution is likely to produce new variants that may escape immunity and be more severe.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Distress#Respiratory Tract#Pathogenesis#Respiratory Disease#Sars#Review#Crispr#Access
Nature.com

Spinal cord ischaemia following the gluteal injection of Benzathine benzylpenicillin

Spinal cord injury is a devastating complication, though rare but possible following the intramuscular injection of the Penicillin. The spinal cord injury can be permanent, leaving the patient with paralysis, bowel and bladder incontinence, and with other associated morbidities. Case presentation. We report a 25-year-old gentleman who developed anterior spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibody cocktail eliminates ebolaviruses

Of the six known ebolaviruses, Ebola virus (EBOV), Sudan virus (SUDV) and Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) are responsible for the largest and deadliest outbreaks. However, vaccines and antibody therapies are currently only available to treat EBOV. Writing in Cell, Milligan, Davis, Yu et al. now report the identification of a cocktail of potent ebolavirus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which completely protected non-human primates (NHPs) from both EBOV and SUDV disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ORF9c and ORF10 as accessory proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in immune evasion

You have full access to this article via your institution. In a recent Perspective article in Nature Reviews Immunology (Wong, L-Y. R. & Perlman, S. Immune dysregulation and immunopathology induced by SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses - are we our own worst enemy? Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 47"“56 (2022))1, Lok-Yin Roy Wong and Stanley Perlman described how the SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes seven accessory proteins that may contribute to immune evasion: ORF3a, ORF3b, ORF6, ORF7a, ORF7b, ORF8 and ORF9b. However, there is evidence that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 encodes more than seven accessory proteins. The authors did not mention ORF9c and ORF10, both of which have been suggested to have roles in the immune evasion process2,3.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Osmotic pressure and viscosity: Anticancer drug efficacy and restricting tumors using LDDS

Chemotherapy is known for its painful side-effects. It also has limitations when the cancer has metastasized to the lymph nodes. The lymphatic drug delivery system, where anticancer drugs are injected directly into the sentinel lymph nodes under ultrasound guidance, offers an alternative to conventional chemotherapy. Researchers from the Tohoku University Graduate School of Medical Engineering found the optimal osmotic pressure and viscosity ranges, significantly improving the antitumor effect.
CANCER
IFLScience

Molecule Found In Green Veg Fights SARS-CoV-2 In Cells And Mice

A compound found in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables has been found to hinder the replication of coronaviruses in human cells and live rodents. When everyone from your parents to nutritionists told you to eat your greens, they may have been more right than they knew. Whether it will do...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myeloid neoplasms and clonal hematopoiesis from the RUNX1 perspective

RUNX1 is a critical transcription factor for the emergence of definitive hematopoiesis and the precise regulation of adult hematopoiesis. Dysregulation of its regulatory network causes aberrant hematopoiesis. Recurrent genetic alterations in RUNX1, including chromosomal translocations and mutations, have been identified in both inherited and sporadic diseases. Recent genomic studies have revealed a vast mutational landscape surrounding genetic alterations in RUNX1. Accumulating pieces of evidence also indicate the leukemogenic role of wild-type RUNX1 in certain situations. Based on these efforts, part of the molecular mechanisms of disease development as a consequence of dysregulated RUNX1-regulatory networks have become increasingly evident. This review highlights the recent advances in the field of RUNX1 research and discusses the critical roles of RUNX1 in hematopoiesis and the pathobiological function of its alterations in the context of disease, particularly myeloid neoplasms, and clonal hematopoiesis.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How sugar promotes inflammation

People who consume sugar and other carbohydrates in excess over a long period of time have an increased risk of developing an autoimmune disease. In affected patients, the immune system attacks the body's own tissue and the consequences are, for example, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, type 1 diabetes and chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling"

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-020-00360-9, published online 04 February 2021. The article "Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling" ", written by Fatima Hariss, Bertrand Meresse, was originally published online on the publisher's internet portal on 4 February 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license 4.0.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The principles of whole-hospital predictive analytics monitoring for clinical medicine originated in the neonatal ICU

In 2011, a multicenter group spearheaded at the University of Virginia demonstrated reduced mortality from real-time continuous cardiorespiratory monitoring in the neonatal ICU using what we now call Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Machine Learning. The large, randomized heart rate characteristics trial made real, for the first time that we know of, the promise that early detection of illness would allow earlier and more effective intervention and improved patient outcomes. Currently, though, we hear as much of failures as we do of successes in the rapidly growing field of predictive analytics monitoring that has followed. This Perspective aims to describe the principles of how we developed heart rate characteristics monitoring for neonatal sepsis and then applied them throughout adult ICU and hospital medicine. It primarily reflects the work since the 1990s of the University of Virginia group: the theme is that sudden and catastrophic deteriorations can be preceded by subclinical but measurable physiological changes apparent in the continuous cardiorespiratory monitoring and electronic health record.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: an update

The current standard of care model for newly diagnosed fit multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients is the sequential treatment of induction, high dose melphalan, autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), and maintenance. Adequate induction is required to achieve good disease control and induce deep response rates while minimizing toxicity as a bridge to transplant. Doublet induction regimens have greatly fallen out of favor, with current international guidelines favoring triplet or quadruplet induction regimens built around the backbone of the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd). In fact, the updated 2021 European Haematology Association (EHA) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) clinical practice guidelines recommend the use of either lenalidomide-Vd (VRd), or daratumumab-thalidomide-Vd (Dara-VTd) as first-line options for transplant-eligible NDMM patients, and when not available, thalidomide-Vd (VTd) or cyclophosphamide-Vd (VCd) as acceptable alternatives. Quadruplet regimens featuring anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies are extremely promising and remain heavily investigated, as is the incorporation of more recent proteasome inhibitors such as carfilzomib. This review will focus on induction therapies prior to ASCT examining the latest data and guidelines on triplet and quadruplet regimens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Stereodivergent dual-catalytic propargylation of oxindoles

The construction of all stereoisomers of molecules containing contiguous stereocentres with full control of the absolute and relative stereochemical configuration has rarely been demonstrated. An approach involving dual-catalytic activation enables the stereodivergent Î±-propargylation of oxindoles with high stereocontrol and shows broad substrate scope. This is a preview of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Response to Singh and Singh

I thank Singh and Singh for their interest in my article [1]. However, they misinterpret the message of the article. They summarise that the article "emphasises the need for appropriate nutrition supplementation for the old, frail, obese, diabetic, and generally malnourished, who have been adversely impacted in COVID-19" and they urge caution about micronutrient supplementation in those who are infected. In fact, the summary of my article is that "attention should be focussed on addressing current nutritional inadequacies (frailty, obesity, general undernutrition, micronutrient insufficiency or deficiency) that are widespread in the population in order to better support the immune response "¦for ensuring the population is better prepared for future pandemics" [1]. With regard to micronutrients, the summary of my article is that "multiple micronutrients play vital roles in supporting all aspects of the immune response and therefore their intake and status need to be considered in the context of susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity" [1]. Thus, the focus of my article is prevention of infectious disease by creating a nutritional environment that supports an appropriate immune response should the individual become infected; the context is not treatment of those already infected. Indeed, my article contains no recommendation to treat those already infected with micronutrients, although it does refer to some studies where vitamin D and zinc have been used as treatments in those with COVID-19. The proposal that several micronutrients are important in supporting the immune system is based upon studies in model systems, including of underlying mechanisms of action, and in humans, as summarised elsewhere [2,3,4]. Furthermore, this is consistent with the World Health Organisation's statement in October 2020 that "Micronutrients are critical for a well-functioning immune system, which is of utmost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. If a population has poor status for key micronutrients, such as vitamin A, zinc or vitamin D, then they may be less well equipped to mount a proper immune response when exposed to viral or bacterial infections than if they had adequate micronutrient status" [5].
HEALTH

