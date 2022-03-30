ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Record-breaking Nasa astronaut returns to Earth on Russian craft after year-long ISS stay

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YPjv_0eu2dgqV00

A Nasa astronaut has returned to Earth aboard a Russian craft after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by an astronaut.

Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), breaking the previous record by 15 days.

In that time he orbited the Earth 5,680 times, covering a distance of more than 150 million miles.

Vande Hei was joined by two Roscosmos cosmonauts – Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov – on the return journey from the ISS, which touched down in Kazakhstan on Wednesday afternoon.

The US space agency broadcasted a live stream video of the parachute-assisted landing on its Nasa TV platform, which was controlled by the Russian mission control centre in the town of Korelev on the outskirts of Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hpq62_0eu2dgqV00

The capsule landed upright but tipped onto its side after strong winds blew the parachute.

Recovery teams on the ground assisted the space farers off the craft before they boarded a helicopter for a two-hour flight to the city of Karaganda.

Mr Vande Hei will then catch a flight from there to Houston in the US, where he will be reunited with friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225kuY_0eu2dgqV00

“Mark’s mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

“Our astronauts make incredible sacrifices in the name of science, exploration, and cutting-edge technology development, not least among them time away from loved ones. Nasa and the nation are proud to welcome Mark home and grateful for his incredible contributions throughout his year-long stay on the International Space Station.”

The trip was put into doubt when the Russian space agency appeared to threaten to not allow Vande Hei to travel aboard its Soyuz craft, after the US imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The ISS astronauts and cosmonauts said they did not discuss the issues and continued to operate as usual while working on the orbiting laboratory.

“People have problems on Earth. On orbit we are... one crew, like space brothers and sisters,” Mr Shkaplerov said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
Interesting Engineering

Russian cosmonauts board ISS wearing yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Three Russian cosmonauts have landed at the International Space Station wearing colors that match the Ukrainian flag, reported The Guardian on Saturday. Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev, and Sergey Korsakov, of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, took off from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on Friday at 8.55 pm local time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Earth#Russian#Roscosmos#Iss
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Space.com

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Russia promises to bring back US astronaut on space station as scheduled amid Ukraine invasion tensions

Russia’s space agency has said it would return US astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International Space Station on board Russia’s space capsule vehicle as scheduled amid tensions between the two countries over the situation in Ukraine. After spending nearly a year aboard the ISS, Nasa astronaut Mr Vande Hei – along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov – is scheduled to return to Earth on 30 March on a Russian capsule. Critics wondered if Russia’s space agency Roscosmos would agree to bring the American astronaut back to Earth amid the sanctions imposed by the US. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Magazine

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes 23rd Flight

NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter recently completed its 23rd excursion, flying for 129.1 seconds across 358 meters. The autonomous chopper has survived almost a year on the Red Planet—well beyond the 31-day original technology demonstration mission for which it was designed. Initially slated for no more than five flights, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions

U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei has made it through nearly a year in space, but faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet: riding a Russian capsule back to Earth in the midst of deepening tensions between the countries. NASA insists Vande Hei's homecoming plans at the end of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy