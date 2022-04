These days, U2 frontman Bono is known almost as much for his work in politics and humanitarian issues as he is for singing and writing songs. The performer proved both his interest and his metal when it comes to his understanding of sacrifice by stopping by the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (March 30) to thank some of the officers who helped to thwart the gruesome attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during which droves of former President Trump supporters stormed the building and killed three police officers: Brian D. Sicknick, Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood.

