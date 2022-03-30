ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Addressing racial inequities in neuropsychological assessment requires international prescriptive standards, not demographically adjusted norms

By Michelle Fernandes
Nature.com
 1 day ago

You have full access to this article via your institution. In their forward-looking Comment, Byrd and Rivera-Mindt address longstanding racial inequities in neuropsychological assessment (Byrd, D. A. & Rivera-Mindt, M. G. Neuropsychology's race problem does not begin or end with demographically adjusted norms. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 18, 125"“126; 2022)1. We agree...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

