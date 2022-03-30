ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HomeVestors Donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County in Honor of Orlando’s The Ugliest House Of The Year® National Winner

By HomeVestors of America, Inc.
Cover picture for the articleMarch 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX. - HomeVestors®, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses®” company, presented $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County in honor of Bernardo Mazzucco, an Orlando real estate investor who recently won “The Ugliest House Of The Year” contest. Highlighting the most...

CBS Denver

$13.5 Million Donation To Help Habitat For Humanity Of Metro Denver Fill ‘Major Deficit Of Housing Units’

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Colorado families will have greater access to affordable housing thanks to a record-breaking donation from Mackenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world. Scott recently donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Habitat for Humanity, $13.5 million of which was given to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, the region’s largest single donation ever. (credit: CBS) “This incredible gift will allow Habitat to accelerate our pipeline of construction over the next few years to meet the growing need for housing in our community,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We...
DENVER, CO
ABC6.com

Applications open for affordable housing opportunities with Habitat for Humanity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The South County Habitat for Humanity has announced they will be accepting applications for six affordable housing units. Three of these new units will be built in Hopkinton, the other three are pre-existing homes being renovated and located in Hopkinton and Westerly. The application portal will open...
ADVOCACY
Person
David Hicks
WHEC TV-10

Flower City Habitat for Humanity receiving sizeable donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is getting a piece of the sizable donation coming to the international organization. Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated $436 million to the organization as a whole and Flower City Habitat is receiving $3.75 million. It plans to use the money...
ROCHESTER, NY
Portland Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Portland receives $8.5 million donation

The funding came from a $436 million gift to Habitat for Humanity International from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.Habitat for Humanity's Portland Region has received a substantial funding boost from a recent donation. The local chapter of the affordable housing nonprofit received $8.5 million as part of a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International, officials announced Tuesday, March 22. The donation was provided by MacKenzie Scott, an American author and philanthropist, who is the former wife of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos. The funding comes at a critical time as the region faces an ongoing affordable housing shortage, a crisis...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Pittsburgh Receives $2.5 Million From Mackenzie Scott

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh is benefiting from a massive philanthropic gift by Mackenzie Scott. (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images) Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity organizations, and Pittsburgh will receive $2.5 million of that gift. President Howard Slaughter said the unrestricted gift is the “largest ever” received by the organization in Pittsburgh. He said a portion will establish an endowment to make owning a home attainable for years to come.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Founding Residents with a Red Carpet Celebration

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the grand opening of Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This week, the first residents of the 98-unit luxury senior living community were welcomed to their new home with a red carpet roll-out, confetti explosions, and the Watercrest team cheering on their arrivals.
HEALTH SERVICES

