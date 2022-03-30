HomeVestors Donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County in Honor of Orlando’s The Ugliest House Of The Year® National Winner

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Colorado families will have greater access to affordable housing thanks to a record-breaking donation from Mackenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world. Scott recently donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Habitat for Humanity, $13.5 million of which was given to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, the region’s largest single donation ever. (credit: CBS) “This incredible gift will allow Habitat to accelerate our pipeline of construction over the next few years to meet the growing need for housing in our community,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We...

