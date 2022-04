BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a tow truck driver, according to authorities. Maryland State Police have released pictures of the car that the shooter was allegedly driving at the time of the shooting. Detectives with the @MDSP Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a tow truck driver last weekend in Prince George’s County. READ MORE: https://t.co/wbpZFVv3gU pic.twitter.com/rNfy8kSuuy —...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO