Boiling Springs has again headed to the Lower State to fill a major coaching vacancy. Myrtle Beach High School's Craig Martin is set to become the Bulldogs' next boys basketball coach. "Having the opportunity to work for Mr. (Zachary) McQuigg (Boiling Springs' principal) again is something that is pretty exciting to me," Martin said. "On the basketball side, the opportunity is just right there. With the facilities, with the growth of the community, with the opportunity to build from the ground up. It's...

BOILING SPRINGS, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO