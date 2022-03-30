UAW President Has Had 'No Discussions' with Tesla (TSLA) on Union Vote

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +3.60% rose 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after news reports that the electric vehicle giant has raised prices in the U.S. for all of its models. Analyst Dan Levy at Credit Suisse said prices increased 3% to 5% in the U.S., and follows a price hike in China on March 10. The price hikes come after Technoking of Tesla Elon Musk sent a series of inflation-related tweets on March 13, saying that Tesla was seeing "significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logisitics," and "What are your thoughts on probable inflation over the next few years?" The company did not respond to a request for comment. Tesla's lower-priced Model 3 starts at $42,690, including potential incentives and gas savings of $4,300, according to Tesla's website. Tesla's stock has tumbled 21.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO