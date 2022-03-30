ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerobic exercise promotes the expression of ATGL and attenuates inflammation to improve hepatic steatosis via lncRNA SRA

Baoai Wu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe role of aerobic exercise in preventing and improving non-alcoholic fatty liver has been widely established. SRA is a long non-coding RNA, which has received increasing attention due to its important role in lipid metabolism. However, it is unclear whether aerobic exercise can prevent and treat hepatic lipid accumulation via SRA....

Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
Nature.com

FoxO1 suppresses IL-10 producing B cell differentiation via negatively regulating Blimp-1 expression and contributes to allergic asthma progression

IL-10-producing B cells (B10) are involved in the prevention of autoimmune and allergic responses but its mechanisms remain poorly understood. We took advantage of the ovalbumin-induced asthma mouse model to demonstrate that the activity of FoxO1 is upregulated in lung B cells and correlates inversely with B10 cells, while showing decreased activity in ex vivo and in vitro induced B10 cells. We further observed that FoxO1 deficiency leads to increased frequency of B10 cells. These observations have in vivo clinical evidence, as B cell specific FoxO1 deficiency leads to reduced lung eosinophils and asthma remission in mice, and there are reduced regulatory B cells and increased FoxO1 activity in B cells of asthma patients. Single cell RNA-sequencing data demonstrated a negative correlation between the expression of Foxo1 and Il10 in B cells from the mouse spleen and lung and the human lung. For a biological mechanism, FoxO1 inhibits the expression of Prdm1, which encodes Blimp-1, a transcription factor of B10 cells. Our experimental evidence in both murine and human asthma demonstrates that FoxO1 is a negative regulator of B10 cell differentiation via negatively regulating Prdm1 and its expression in B cells contributes to allergic asthma disease.
Nature.com

Progranulin improves neural development via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a VPA-induced rat model of ASD

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disease featuring social interaction deficits and repetitive/stereotyped behaviours; the prevalence of this disorder has continuously increased. Progranulin (PGRN) is a neurotrophic factor that promotes neuronal survival and differentiation. However, there have not been sufficient studies investigating its effect in animal models of autism. This study investigated the effects of PGRN on autistic phenotypes in rats treated with valproic acid (VPA) and assessed the underlying molecular mechanisms. PGRN was significantly downregulated in the cerebellum at postnatal day 14 (PND14) and PND35 in VPA-exposed rats, which simultaneously showed defective social preference, increased repetitive behaviours, and uncoordinated movements. When human recombinant PGRN (r-PGRN) was injected into the cerebellum of newborn ASD model rats (PND10 and PND17), some of the behavioural defects were alleviated. r-PGRN supplementation also reduced cerebellar neuronal apoptosis and rescued synapse formation in ASD rats. Mechanistically, we confirmed that PGRN protects neurodevelopment via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a rat ASD model. Moreover, we found that prosaposin (PSAP) promoted the internalisation and neurotrophic activity of PGRN. These results experimentally demonstrate the therapeutic effects of PGRN on a rat model of ASD for the first time and provide a novel therapeutic strategy for autism.
Nature.com

Trefoil factor 3 promotes pancreatic carcinoma progression via WNT pathway activation mediated by enhanced WNT ligand expression

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
Nature.com

Hepatic stellate cell mediates transcription of TNFSF14 in hepatocellular carcinoma cells via HS/CSE-JNK/JunB signaling pathway

Hepatic stellate cells (HSC) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) both play important roles in the development of hepatocellar carcinoma (HCC). Whereas, in the microenvironment of HCC, whether HSC participate in regulating the biological process of HCC cells by releasing H2S remains elusive. In vitro, Flow cytometry (FCM), CCK-8, RNA-sequencing, Western blotting, RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence and ChIP assays were carried out in the HCC cells to investigate the effect of H2S on biological functions and JNK/JunB-TNFSF14 signaling pathway. Specimens from HCC patients were analyzed by RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays for evaluating the expression of TNFSF14 and CSE. Statistical analysis was used to analyze the correlation between TNFSF14 expression and clinical data of HCC patients. Based on the FCM and CCK-8 results, we found the LX-2 cells were able to induce HCC cells apoptosis through releasing H2S. RNA-sequencing, RT-qPCR, and Western blotting results showed that TNFSF14 gene was upregulated in both LX-2 and NaHS group. NaHS treated in HCC cells led to JNK/JunB signaling pathway activating and greater binding of p-JunB to its responsive elements on TNFSF14 promoter. Impairment of TNFSF14 induction alleviated LX-2 and NaHS induced apoptosis of HepG2 and PLC/PRF/5 cells. Furthermore, TNFSF14 expression in HCC tissues was lower than the adjacent tissue. HCC patients with low expression of TNFSF14 had higher malignant degree and poor prognosis. In summary, demonstration of the involvement of HSC-derived H2S in JNK/JunB mediated expression of TNFSF14 gene strongly indicates H2S palys an important role in the regulation of HCC apoptosis.
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
Nature.com

LncRNA GACAT2 binds with protein PKM1/2 to regulate cell mitochondrial function and cementogenesis in an inflammatory environment

Periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs) are a key cell type for restoring/regenerating lost/damaged periodontal tissues, including alveolar bone, periodontal ligament and root cementum, the latter of which is important for regaining tooth function. However, PDLSCs residing in an inflammatory environment generally exhibit compromised functions, as demonstrated by an impaired ability to differentiate into cementoblasts, which are responsible for regrowing the cementum. This study investigated the role of mitochondrial function and downstream long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in regulating inflammation-induced changes in the cementogenesis of PDLSCs. We found that the inflammatory cytokine-induced impairment of the cementogenesis of PDLSCs was closely correlated with their mitochondrial function, and lncRNA microarray analysis and gain/loss-of-function studies identified GACAT2 as a regulator of the cellular events involved in inflammation-mediated mitochondrial function and cementogenesis. Subsequently, a comprehensive identification of RNA-binding proteins by mass spectrometry (ChIRP-MS) and parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) assays revealed that GACAT2 could directly bind to pyruvate kinase M1/2 (PKM1/2), a protein correlated with mitochondrial function. Further functional studies demonstrated that GACAT2 overexpression increased the cellular protein expression of PKM1/2, the PKM2 tetramer and phosphorylated PKM2, which led to enhanced pyruvate kinase (PK) activity and increased translocation of PKM2 into mitochondria. We then found that GACAT2 overexpression could reverse the damage to mitochondrial function and cementoblastic differentiation of PDLSCs induced by inflammation and that this effect could be abolished by PKM1/2 knockdown. Our data indicated that by binding to PKM1/2 proteins, the lncRNA GACAT2 plays a critical role in regulating mitochondrial function and cementogenesis in an inflammatory environment.
Nature.com

Protection against glutathione depletion-associated oxidative neuronal death by neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine: Protein disulfide isomerase as a mechanistic target for neuroprotection

Oxidative stress is extensively involved in neurodegeneration. Clinical evidence shows that keeping the mind active through mentally-stimulating physical activities can effectively slow down the progression of neurodegeneration. With increased physical activities, more neurotransmitters would be released in the brain. In the present study, we investigated whether some of the released neurotransmitters might have a beneficial effect against oxidative neurodegeneration in vitro. Glutamate-induced, glutathione depletion-associated oxidative cytotoxicity in HT22 mouse hippocampal neuronal cells was usedÂ as an experimental model. We showed that norepinephrine (NE, 50"‰ÂµM) or dopamine (DA, 50"‰ÂµM) exerted potent protective effect against glutamate-induced cytotoxicity, but this effect was not observed when other neurotransmitters such as histamine, Î³-aminobutyric acid, serotonin, glycine and acetylcholine were tested. In glutamate-treated HT22 cells, both NE and DA significantly suppressed glutathione depletion-associated mitochondrial dysfunction including mitochondrial superoxide accumulation, ATP depletion and mitochondrial AIF release. Moreover, both NE and DA inhibited glutathione depletion-associated MAPKs activation, p53 phosphorylation and GADD45Î± activation. Molecular docking analysis revealed that NE and DA could bind to protein disulfide isomerase (PDI). In biochemical enzymatic assay in vitro, NE and DA dose-dependently inhibited the reductive activity of PDI. We further revealed that the protective effect of NE and DA against glutamate-induced oxidative cytotoxicity was mediated through inhibition of PDI-catalyzed dimerization of the neuronal nitric oxide synthase. Collectively, the results of this study suggest that NE and DA may have a protective effect against oxidative neurodegeneration through inhibition of protein disulfide isomerase and the subsequent activation of the MAPKs"’p53"’GADD45Î± oxidative cascade.
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
Nature.com

HNF4A-AS1-encoded small peptide promotes self-renewal and aggressiveness of neuroblastoma stem cells via eEF1A1-repressed SMAD4 transactivation

Cancer stem cells play crucial roles in tumorigenesis and aggressiveness, while regulatory mechanisms in neuroblastoma (NB), a pediatric extracranial malignancy with highest incidence, are still unknown. Herein, a small 51-amino acid peptide (sPEP1) encoded by hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha antisense RNA 1 (HNF4A-AS1) was identified in tumor tissues and cells, which facilitated self-renewal and aggressiveness of NB stem cells. MiRNA-409-5p interacted with HNF4A-AS1 to facilitate sPEP1 translation via recruiting eukaryotic translation initiation factor 3 subunit G, while sPEP1 repressed serum deprivation-induced senescence and promoted sphere formation, growth, or metastasis of NB stem cells. Mechanistically, sPEP1 directly interacted with eukaryotic translation elongation factor 1 alpha 1 (eEF1A1) to facilitate its binding to SMAD family member 4 (SMAD4), resulting in repression of SMAD4 transactivation and transcriptional upregulation of stem cell genes associated with tumor progression. Rescue experiments revealed that sPEP1 exerted oncogenic roles via facilitating physical interaction between eEF1A1 and SMAD4. Notably, knockdown of sPEP1 significantly repressed the self-renewal and metastasis of NB stem cells in vivo. High sPEP1 or eEF1A1 levels in clinical NB tissues were linked to poor patients' survival. These findings suggest that HNF4A-AS1-encoded sPEP1 promotes self-renewal and aggressive features of NB stem cells by eEF1A1-repressed SMAD4 transactivation.
Nature.com

No effect of nitrate-rich beetroot juice on microvascular function and blood pressure in younger and older individuals: a randomised, placebo-controlled double-blind pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To compare the effects of supplemental inorganic nitrate (NO3) on microvascular endothelial function and blood pressure in younger vs. older participants. Subjects/Methods. 25 individuals participated in a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled crossover pilot study. Participants were stratified by age (18"“35 and â‰¥55 years)...
Nature.com

Epigenetic repression of gonadotropin gene expression via a GnRH-mediated DNA delivery system

The reproductive axis is activated by gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which stimulates the pituitary gonadotropes to secrete hormones that drive gonadal function and steroidogenesis. Thus repression of this axis, which is conserved across mammals and sexes, can reduce steroid levels and/or prevent reproduction. Steroid-dependent pathologies, including various cancers, are commonly treated with GnRH super-analogs which have long-term side-effects, while humane solutions for controlling reproduction in domestic and wild animal populations are lacking. GnRH-conjugated toxins are undergoing clinical trials for GnRHR-expressing cancer cells, and have been examined for gonadotrope ablation in animals, but showed low and/or transient effects and administration of toxins has many potential complications. Here we exploit GnRH targeting to gonadotropes to deliver DNA encoding an effector that induces gonadotropin gene repressive epigenetic modifications which are perpetuated over time. Several layers of specificity are endowed through targeting to GnRHR-expressing cells and due to local cleavage of the peptide packaging the DNA; the DNA-encoded effector is expressed and directed to the target genes by the DNA binding domain of a highly specific transcription factor. This design has multiple advantages over existing methods of shutting down the reproductive axis, and its modular design should allow adaptation for broad applications.
Nature.com

Revealing key lncRNAs in cytogenetically normal acute myeloid leukemia by reconstruction of the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network

Cytogenetically normal acute myeloid leukemia (CN-AML) is a heterogeneous disease with different prognoses. Researches on prognostic biomarkers and therapy targets of CN-AML are still ongoing. Instead of protein-coding genes, more and more researches were focused on the non-coding RNAs especially long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) which may play an important role in the development of AML. Although a large number of lncRNAs have been found, our knowledge of their functions and pathological process is still in its infancy. The purpose of this research is to identify the key lncRNAs and explore their functions in CN-AML by reconstructing the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network based on the competitive endogenous RNA (ceRNA) theory. We reconstructed a global triple network based on the ceRNA theory using the data from National Center for Biotechnology Information Gene Expression Omnibus and published literature. According to the topological algorithm, we identified the key lncRNAs which had both the higher node degrees and the higher numbers of lncRNA"“miRNA pairs and total pairs in the ceRNA network. Meanwhile, Gene Ontology (GO) and pathway analysis were performed using databases such as DAVID, KOBAS and Cytoscape plug-in ClueGO respectively. The lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network was composed of 90 lncRNAs,33mRNAs,26 miRNAs and 259 edges in the lncRNA upregulated group, and 18 lncRNAs,11 mRNAs,6 miRNAs and 45 edges in the lncRNA downregulated group. The functional assay showed that 53 pathways and 108 GO terms were enriched. Three lncRNAs (XIST, TUG1, GABPB1-AS1) could possibly be selected as key lncRNAs which may play an important role in the development of CN-AML. Particularly, GABPB1-AS1 was highly expressed in CN-AML by both bioinformatic analysis and experimental verification in AML cell line (THP-1) with quantitative real"time polymerase chain reaction. In addition, GABPB1-AS1 was also negatively correlated with overall survival of AML patients. The lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network revealed key lncRNAs and their functions in CN-AML. Particularly, lncRNA GABPB1-AS1 was firstly proposed in AML. We believe that GABPB1-AS1 is expected to become a candidate prognostic biomarker or a potential therapeutic target.
