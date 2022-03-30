ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

StackZDPD: a novel encoding scheme for mass spectrometry data optimized for speed and compression ratio

By Jinyin Wang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pervasive, standardized format for interchange and deposition of raw mass spectrometry (MS) proteomics and metabolomics data, text-based mzML is inefficiently utilized on various analysis platforms due to its sheer volume of samples and limited read/write speed. Most research on compression algorithms rarely provides flexible random file reading scheme.Â Database-developed...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How to Use Kong Ingress Controller with Spring Boot Services

Since 2003, I have used IntelliJas my primary tool for developing applications and services. When you can write your components, services, and applications with a simple text editor and terminal session, you’ll end up with the same compiled Java code. Using Spring Boot Services and Kubernetes, we get the following advantages: A collection of Spring Boot-base Docker containers are placed into a “Pod” to act as a single application. This allows each Spring Boot service to be laser-focused on the resulting API.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

An STDP-based encoding method for associative and composite data

Spike-timing-dependent plasticity(STDP) is a biological process of synaptic modification caused by the difference of firing order and timing between neurons. One of neurodynamical roles of STDP is to form a macroscopic geometrical structure in the neuronal state space in response to a periodic input by Susman et al. (Nat. Commun. 10(1), 1"“9 2019), Yoon, & Kim. Stdp-based associative memory formation and retrieval. arXiv:2107.02429v2 (2021). In this work, we propose a practical memory model based on STDP which can store and retrieve high dimensional associative data. The model combines STDP dynamics with an encoding scheme for distributed representations and is able to handle multiple composite data in a continuous manner. In the auto-associative memory task where a group of images are continuously streamed to the model, the images are successfully retrieved from an oscillating neural state whenever a proper cue is given. In the second task that deals with semantic memories embedded from sentences, the results show that words can recall multiple sentences simultaneously or one exclusively, depending on their grammatical relations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranjeet
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of simvastatin and its metabolites in rat tissues and biological fluids using MALDI high resolution mass spectrometry approach

Simvastatin (SV) is a hypolipidemic agent, and it is the 2nd most widely prescribed lipid-lowering drug. Here, the detection and characterization of SV and its metabolites was studied in selected organs/tissues (lung, liver, brain, heart and kidney) and biological samples (blood, urine and feces) of rats. MALDI Orbitrap MS was used as a high-resolution mass analyzer. 2,5-Dihydroxybenzoic acid (DHB) and 1,5-diaminonaphthalene (DAN) were used as matrices. Several sample loading methods onto the MALDI plate were attempted and dried droplet method wasÂ found to beÂ superior. Two different cell disruption methods, pulverization and homogenization, were also evaluated for the optimum sensitivity in MALDI. Pulverization allowed the detection of more metabolites in all organs except the liver, where homogenization led to the detection of more metabolites. Altogether, 13 metabolites were detected, and one metaboliteÂ tentatively identified as a reduced productÂ is being reported for the first time. SV and its metabolites were distributed to all the tissues studied except the brain. Overall, the results implied that the pulverized samples were more uniform and larger in surface area, resulting in their more efficient and complete extraction during sample preparation. As shown in the present study, MALDI Orbitrap MS is a useful tool to study drug and metabolite detection and characterization.
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

Complete onboarding solution already in the palm of drivers’ hands

Onboarding new drivers is a notoriously expensive and time-consuming task. Annual driver turnover rates continue to hover around 90%, according to the American Trucking Associations. This means that carriers must dedicate a significant amount of time to conducting pre-hire screenings and performing post-hire training to keep their trucks moving as drivers rotate in and out throughout the year.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Reinforcing the supply chain of umifenovir and other antiviral drugs with retrosynthetic software

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27547-3, published online 16 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the code availability statement, acknowledgements, and the competing interests statement. In the code availability stated the software code is proprietary to 'MilliporeSigma' but should have read 'Merck'. In the acknowledgements section...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Compression#Data Science#Big Data#Binary Data#Data Collection#Mzml#Airdpro#Java
Nature.com

Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Software
Nature.com

Linking genomic and epidemiologic information to advance the study of COVID-19

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the end of 2019 turned into a global pandemic. To help analyze the spread and evolution of the virus, we collated and analyzed data related to the viral genome, sequence variations, and locations in temporal and spatial distribution from GISAID. Information from the Wikipedia web page and published research papers were categorized and mined to extract epidemiological data, which was then integrated with the public dataset. Genomic and epidemiological data were matched with public information, and the data quality was verified by manual curation. Finally, an online database centered on virus genomic information and epidemiological data can be freely accessible at https://www.biosino.org/kgcov/, which is helpful to identify relevant knowledge and devising epidemic prevention and control policies in collaboration with disease control personnel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cyCombine allows for robust integration of single-cell cytometry datasets within and across technologies

Combining single-cell cytometry datasets increases the analytical flexibility and the statistical power of data analyses. However, in many cases the full potential of co-analyses is not reached due to technical variance between data from different experimental batches. Here, we present cyCombine, a method to robustly integrate cytometry data from different batches, experiments, or even different experimental techniques, such as CITE-seq, flow cytometry, and mass cytometry. We demonstrate that cyCombine maintains the biological variance and the structure of the data, while minimizing the technical variance between datasets. cyCombine does not require technical replicates across datasets, and computation time scales linearly with the number of cells, allowing for integration of massive datasets. Robust, accurate, and scalable integration of cytometry data enables integration of multiple datasets for primary data analyses and the validation of results using public datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS
protocol.com

Containers are now a big business at AWS. But the competition is fierce.

When it comes to containers, AWS customers have moved from “we’re interested” and “we are starting to run some applications in it” to “we could think about running significant chunks of our business on it” over the last couple of years, according to Deepak Singh, AWS’ VP of compute services.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Ars Technica

Nvidia wants to speed up data transfer by connecting data center GPUs to SSDs

Microsoft brought DirectStorage to Windows PCs this week. The API promises faster load times and more detailed graphics by letting game developers make apps that load graphical data from the SSD directly to the GPU. Now, Nvidia and IBM have created a similar SSD/GPU technology, but they are aiming it at the massive data sets in data centers.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy