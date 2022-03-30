ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

Hit-and-run in Bellmore leaves 20-year-old critically injured

By Jordan Vallone
Herald Community Newspapers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated: 10:20 a.m., March 30: A hit-and-run in Bellmore Tuesday night left a 20-year-old female pedestrian critically injured. According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, around 9:50 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman and Child Injured in New Haven

Officials confirmed a woman was holding her child when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene. According to authorities, the hit-and-run incident occurred Saturday on Grand Avenue between Blatchley Avenue and Filmore Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Officials said both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
City
Bellmore, NY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Ncpd#The First District Court
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
Oroville Mercury-Register

5 year old boy injured in hit and run accident following police pursuit

The Oroville Police Department announced Saturday that a 5-year-old boy was injured after a police pursuit of a woman driving a BMW. Police say that at about 1255 p.m., a white BMW nearly struck the front end of a patrol vehicle. The officer identified the driver as Banessa Santana, 33, of Oroville, who police say was wanted on two felony warrants, including one for evading officers.
OROVILLE, CA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a silver sedan with dark tinted windows after they believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a toddler seriously injured. The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue after hearing reports of a The post Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Mastic Crash

An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened in Mastic at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. The Mastic resident was walking on Mastic Road near Cumberland Street when the vehicle struck him, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
MASTIC, NY
KLFY News 10

Wanted: Driver of hit and run vehicle, 76-year-old bicyclist dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 946 at the intersection of Greenwell Street in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of Donald Schultz, 76 of Baton Rouge. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Schultz was […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala courthouse: 15-year prison term for hit-and-run traffic death of 7-year-old bicyclist

A judge has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 15 years in prison for the hit-and-run traffic crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle. When Circuit Judge Peter Brigham announced his decision, Kameron Randell Blessitt turned around, looked at family and friends sitting behind him and appeared shocked. When a bailiff handcuffed Blessitt, the defendant told Brigham "I'm so sorry," and "please, I'm so sorry about this," and then added, "it was a terrible accident."
OCALA, FL
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot dead execution style in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the person who shot a man point blank in the head in Far Rockaway, Queens last weekend.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the victim's father is still in disbelief."When I saw the video it really hit me. It looks like an execution. What can my son tell the person or do to the person," Peter Panthier said.Surveillance video shows 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr. walking with an unidentified man down an alley near Grassmere Terrace and Ocean Crest on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.The man then suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots Panthier...
QUEENS, NY
WECT

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy