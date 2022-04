WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The selection process for the new Luzerne County Manager is winding down as the last of three candidates were being interviewed by County Council on Wednesday. Luzerne County has faced several major challenges in recent years, including ‘revamping’ the Bureau of Elections and the fate of the Luzerne County Prison. […]

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO