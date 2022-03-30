ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisian suspended parliament holds online session, defying president

By Tarek Amara, Angus Mcdowall
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZQp4_0eu1QJYY00
A man holds Tunisian national flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Tunisian members of parliament defied President Kais Saied on Wednesday by holding their first full session since last summer when he suspended the chamber and moved to one-man rule.

Some 120 MPs attended the online session and were expected to hold a vote against the "exceptional measures" Saied has used since July to brush aside the 2014 democratic constitution and govern himself.

The move represents parliament's most direct challenge to Saied, who has dismissed it as being "of the past" and who late on Monday issued a stern warning that forces would confront "those who pushed Tunisians to fight".

The meeting started after an hour's delay. Reuters journalists and other people in Tunis said the connection to Zoom and Teams applications had stopped working temporarily though it was not clear if the problem was connected to the political situation.

Officials at the Technology Ministry were not immediately available for comment.

The session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker Tarek Ftiti who said that 120 lawmakers took part.

While the session may underscore increasing opposition to Saied and will challenge the legitimacy of his moves, it is not likely to alter his grip on power.

"We are not afraid to defend a legitimate institution," said Yamina Zoglami, a parliament member from the moderate Islamist Ennahda.

"The people did not withdraw confidence from us. The president closed parliament with a tank."

Parliament's increased confidence reflects broadening opposition to Saied as he tries to rewrite the constitution, take control of the judiciary and impose new restrictions on civil society.

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament with a quarter of the seats, and its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, who is parliamentary speaker, have been the most vocal critics of Saied.

Although political parties remain deeply divided against each other, more of them are now openly rallying against Saied and demanding he adopt an inclusive approach to any efforts to restructure the country's politics.

Tunisia threw off autocratic rule in a 2011 revolution and introduced democracy, but its system that shared power between president and parliament has proven unpopular after years of political paralysis and economic stagnation.

Saied, a political newcomer and constitutional law professor, was elected in 2019 in a landslide second-round victory against a media mogul who was facing corruption charges, and he promised to clean up Tunisian politics.

His critics accuse him of staging a coup last summer when he ousted the elected parliament and moved to one-man rule, saying his political reforms lack credibility.

As the economy moves towards disaster with the government seeking an international bailout and the powerful labour union warning of a general strike, many Tunisians have grown disillusioned with his focus on constitutional change.

However, Saied's intervention last summer appeared to be immensely popular with a country sick of the political squabbling that had characterised a democratic era in which jobs grew scarce and public services declined.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Nick Macfie and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Ukraine president to address Irish Parliament

The Ukrainian president is set to address the Irish parliament next month.Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on the 6th April at 10am. #seeforyourself #Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇮🇪@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/KzSBC4MSHe— Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) March 23, 2022Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK government to raise execution of 81 men in one day with Saudi Arabia

Downing Street has said the government will be “raising” Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 men in a single day with the regime in Riyadh.It comes after it was revealed over the weekend the kingdom had carried out its largest mass execution in recent history — dwarfing the 67 executions reported in the Gulf state in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.Six years ago, the Gulf state executed 47 people for terrorism offence in one day, including the prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.Boris Johnson will reportedly travel to region in the coming days for talks over energy supplies...
POLITICS
Reuters

Tunisian president offers dialogue, but without giving details

TUNIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president said on Monday there would be a national dialogue about the country's political system as he moves to rewrite the constitution after establishing one-man rule, but he gave no details on how it would take place. President Kais Saied has already held an...
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisian protest shows widening opposition to president's one-man rule

TUNIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of a hardline secularist Tunisian party protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied for his march towards one-man rule and failure to avert an economic crisis, showing the increasingly broad opposition to his actions. The protest is the biggest by the Free...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rached Ghannouchi
Person
Kais Saied
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Tunisians#The Technology Ministry#Islamist Ennahda
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Tunisia
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia executes three people while Boris Johnson discusses human rights abuses with leader Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh - as PM comes away without deal to increase Gulf oil production to lower UK petrol prices despite 'very productive' talks

Boris Johnson insisted he pressed Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman over his country's human rights abuses during a visit to the Gulf today - as Riyadh revealed it executed three more prisoners during the Prime Minister's short trip. Mr Johnson faced criticism over his decision to visit the autocratic state...
U.K.
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The Independent

Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy