The Gators have reportedly been in contact with Nelly Cummings, a transferring point guard. He played the 2021-22 season at Colgate and hit the portal as a grad transfer following the season, immediately drawing interest from numerous teams. The only other SEC teams who have been specifically linked with him are Arkansas and Vanderbilt, but there are suitors from every high-major conference.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO