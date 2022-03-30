ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Must Reads

By UrbanTurf Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the best room in your house the laundry room? -- (T....

State
Washington State
WNEP-TV 16

Protesting truckers clog D.C. highways

Triaging trucker traffic to this point has been mostly limited to the beltway sweeping the convoy participants into the normal mix of backups and brake lights. But for the third day in a row, truckers looking to protest against mandates clogged D.C. highways. Metro Police confirmed Wednesday that the trucker...
TRAFFIC
POLITICO

GOP senator gives trucker protesters a Capitol tour

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) gave truckers in the so-called “People’s Convoy” a tour of the Capitol last week — even as the building remains mostly closed to the public. A senior congressional aide alerted the Department of Justice about the truckers’ presence out of concern that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Trucker Convoy Casually Discussing Arresting DC Mayor, Cops

Organizers of the beleaguered “people’s convoy” are toying with the idea of conducting citizen’s arrests of D.C. cops, the police chief, and even the mayor, as a response to police roadblocks they’re encountering on their routes. The trucker-led convoy, which for weeks has been stationed...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Blossom Kite Festival, Polar Bear Plunge

Cherry blossom season is in full swing in the D.C. area, and one of the most colorful events of the festival is set for Saturday. The Blossom Kite Festival will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public. Here is more information.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Too little, too late? Amazon to spend $120m to build 1,060 affordable-housing units near dual headquarters in Seattle and Washington, DC after it was accused of driving up rents

Amazon has announced they will invest more than $120 million to build over 1,000 affordable-housing units near its dual headquarters in Seattle and Washington, D.C. - three years after critics succeeded in killing the company's blockbuster New York City deal over concerns the tech giant was not properly investing in the communities it occupied.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
POTUS
DCist

What We Know About The BA.2 Omicron Subvariant In D.C.

BA.2, the highly contagious omicron subvariant of COVID-19 driving yet another surge of cases in Europe, has reached D.C., a District health official said Friday. It’s not immediately clear when BA.2 arrived in D.C., but a new study suggests the first known case of the subvariant in the U.S. was detected in December. BA.2 is estimated to be 30 to 50% more contagious than the original version of omicron, but early data signals some good news. “It doesn’t seem to evade our vaccines or our immunity any more than the prior omicron,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR last week. “And it doesn’t seem to lead to any more increased severity of disease.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Nine anti-abortion protesters accused in indictment of blocking D.C. clinic

WASHINGTON — Nine anti-abortion protesters were indicted Wednesday and accused of invading a reproductive health care clinic here in October, the Justice Department said. The nine people “forcefully entered the clinic” and set about blocking two doors to the medical facility using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes, the Justice Department said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC

