Wednesday’s Must Reads

BA.2, the highly contagious omicron subvariant of COVID-19 driving yet another surge of cases in Europe, has reached D.C., a District health official said Friday. It’s not immediately clear when BA.2 arrived in D.C., but a new study suggests the first known case of the subvariant in the U.S. was detected in December. BA.2 is estimated to be 30 to 50% more contagious than the original version of omicron, but early data signals some good news. “It doesn’t seem to evade our vaccines or our immunity any more than the prior omicron,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR last week. “And it doesn’t seem to lead to any more increased severity of disease.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO