Shoreline, WA

City of Shoreline rebate program for rain gardens and native landscaping

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Shoreline has a rebate program to help Shoreline property owners...

www.shorelineareanews.com

TBR News Media

Leaders launch rain garden initiative to protect Northport Harbor

On March 16, environmental advocates met with public officials at the Northport Yacht Club to announce the addition of four rain gardens along Northport Harbor. Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said her organization has partnered with the Village of Northport and the Northport Yacht Club to address water pollution. According to her, rain gardens are a cost-effective and simple way to protect the harbor.
NORTHPORT, NY
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Residents Pleading For Help After Home Deemed Uninhabitable Due To Nearby Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Spring Garden are pleading for help after their home was deemed uninhabitable due to nearby construction. Now, residents are searching for somewhere to go. Over the last few weeks, tenants were forced to move out of their building, and say there’s still no open line of communication with their management group. Pictures, one after the next, of the walls getting ready to fall apart inside of 1919 Green Street were provided by residents. “If you saw that crack, you would’ve gotten out of there as soon as you could,” Seth McDaniel said. It all started after construction crews from the...
POLITICS
thebossmagazine.com

Colorado Plans to Pay Residents to Ditch Lawns

Many homeowners take great pride in their lawns. They go to great lengths to prepare them in the fall so come spring they have a beautiful, healthy field of green. They spend hours manicuring them and keeping them in tip-top shape. But in the megadrought that’s looming over the West, such measures are discouraged. Colorado in particular has a long history of water scarcity issues, and according to the Associated Press, half of the water use in the state’s cities comes from lawn maintenance.
COLORADO STATE
Landscaping
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Balcony gardens: 5 tips to transform your small space into a green haven

Balconies are the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers. Small, yes, but their potential is endless when it comes to space-saving design, compact furniture and privacy-giving plants. Looking for balcony design ideas? You may not have a garden, but don't let that stop you from creating the outdoor space of your...
GARDENING
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
Outsider.com

Study Reveals Invasive Insect Species Could Wipe Out Nearly 1.5 Million Urban Trees in Coming Decades

Though they look harmless, the invasive emerald ash borer insect could be responsible for the loss of 1.4 million trees in U.S. urban cities, a new study shows. The seemingly cute green bug is actually very harmful to ash trees all throughout different communities. And according to The Hill, in the next several decades, the insect will take out over a million trees. And it will cost these regions $900 million to replace.
WILDLIFE
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
HONOLULU, HI
Tree Hugger

15 Bee-Friendly Native Flowers for Your Garden

Looking to support the bees by planting their favorite flowers in your garden this season?. When you imagine bees feeding, mid-summer blooms like sunflowers or bee balm may come to mind. But don't overlook the early and late bloomers that can feed hungry bees when they first emerge in spring or are furiously trying to fill their larders before winter—when their survival is most at stake.
ANIMALS

