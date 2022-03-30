ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, NC

The Rosenwald Connection: Community repairs historic Mars Hill school

By -by Justin McGuire
Mountain Xpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen years after the Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School’s fate was in jeopardy, individuals committed to its preservation have completed an extensive round of repairs and are poised...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Community Connections: Literacy Action of Central Arkansas

In Pulaski County 21 percent of adults have low literacy. A non-profit group called Literacy Action of Central Arkansas is working to change that by helping people learn to read and write for free. Those impacted by the program say they have seen some major life changes. Caley Hawkins has...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Morganton News Herald

Former reporter connected to community through stories

A former “Neighborhood Newsroom Reporter” covered many aspects of life in Burke County and connected with a lot of people in the community doing interesting and inspiring things. Tracy Farnham once worked as a substitute teacher for Burke County Public Schools, but in the early 2000s, her interest...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
KSLA

Historic Texarkana school reopens as community development center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Alumni from Booker T. Washington High School sang the alma mater of the closed school, and marked the grand opening of the new Washington Community Development Center. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Mars Hill, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Mars Hill, NC
Education
Asheville, NC
Education
WKBN

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
POLITICS
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
The Register-Guard

Remembering the historic College Hill Reservoir 607

The historic, lichen-covered wall of College Hill Reservoir 607 stretches for an entire block on Lincoln Street. Built by FDR's Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, and opened in 1940, its stately 80-year run is about to end. Water quality and earthquake concerns caused the Oregon Health Authority to order...
EUGENE, OR
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga School of Language Connecting Bridges

The Chattanooga School of Language is celebrating 11 years of service. They offer classes in more than 10 different languages and you learn so much beyond communication. Laurie Stevens founded the business with the goal of helping others expand their knowledge. "I had to work another full-time job during the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Arts#Arts Center#Magnetic Theatre#Asheville Gallery#Bakery#Project Access
Aspen Times

Town officials signal interest in Community Connectivity Plan

After nearly half a decade yielding to other plans, the Snowmass Village Community Connectivity Plan is merging back onto the road toward formal adoption. Town Council members signaled at a March 21 meeting that they’re ready to set the wheels in motion on a finalized, updated version that will set priorities to help connect the town’s hubs with motorized and human-powered transportation in mind. Linking up the Snowmass Center, Base Village and the Snowmass Mall has been one of the foundations of the plan; likewise for pedestrian safety and accessibility and for a strong transportation network town-wide.
SNOWMASS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX Carolina

Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event. Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy