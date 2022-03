ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office inmate trash pickup program collected over 1200 garbage bags full of litter since January of this year. Although other agencies manage some major highways, smaller roads can end up neglected and full of trash. The BCSO program calls for misdemeanor confinement inmates to volunteer to clean up these roads. In return, the length of their sentence can be reduced.

