ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Documentary honors Mabel Osgood Wright, founder of the Connecticut Audubon Society

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZAIv_0eu0lUUJ00

A new documentary film honors Mabel Osgood Wright, founder of Connecticut Audubon Society and the Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary in Fairfield.

Filmmaker Karyl Evans made the film after talking with members of the Fairfield Garden Club who says Wright is also their founding member.

Evans says Wright wrote 30 books on conservation and worked with legislators to pass national laws for bird conservation in the U.S.

Evans says Wright was not only a conservationist, but she was a landscape photographer.

Many never-before seen images and literary notes are being shown in the documentary.

The film, "Mabel Osgood Wright: Pioneering Conservationist," premiered Thursday at the Fairfield Museum in collaboration with the Fairfield League of Women Voters.

Evans is the owner of Karyl Evans Productions in North Haven, and has produced over 100 historical documentaries over the past 30 years.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTNH

Connecticut Historical Society hopes to keep memory of pandemic alive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination lines are shorter, and masks are slowly disappearing This is a moment in time that historians are working to preserve at the Connecticut Historical Society. Illene Frank, Chief Curator at the society, said the organization will “work with communities to learn about […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield, CT
Entertainment
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
North Haven, CT
Morning Journal

Black River Audubon Society hosting talk on bluebirds

Penny and Fritz Brandau, members of the Black River Audubon Society and the Ohio Bluebird Society, will give their presentation “Bluebird Basics” at 3 p.m., April 2, at the North Ridgeville Public Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. Their program will focus on choosing the right bluebird habitat, nest box...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mabel Osgood Wright
News 12

12-year-old killed, 20-year-old woman hospitalized in Brooklyn shooting

After a family was caught in the crossfire of a Brooklyn shooting while sitting inside their car, a child has been pronounced dead, and a woman has been sent to the hospital. Officers have taped off Linden Boulevard and East 56th Street as they investigate the scene. Police say the shooting took the life of a 12-year-old boy, narrowly missing another child and sending a 20-year-old to the hospital. According to police, two black sedans were driving down the block shooting at each other when those bullets flew into the family's car.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#The Documentary#The Birdcraft Museum#The Fairfield Garden Club#Karyl Evans Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
News 12

Scattered showers throughout the day; temps in the upper 50s

Today will be warm but soggy with scattered showers. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered showers possible along with breezy conditions. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy