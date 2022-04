The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are moving to Indianapolis in 2024, in the event’s largest indoor venue ever, ending a run of four consecutive times that Omaha hosted. The Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium will host the meet in two years, marking a record-extending seventh time that the city will host an Olympic swimming trials. It first hosted the men’s trials in 1924, when the Olympics were in Paris, as they will be in 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO