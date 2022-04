NEWBERRY — For the first time under Head Coach Ciria Triplett, the Newberry softball team took both games of a doubleheader from a ranked opponent. They swept the 18th-ranked Carson-Newman Eagles on March 26, at the Smith Road Complex. With the wins, the Wolves improved to 26-10 overall and 7-5 in SAC play.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO