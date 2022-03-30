ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patty Evers Coaches East Team to McDonald’s Win

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The East All-Stars, coached by East Bladen’s Patty Evers, defeated the West 95-75 Tuesday night in the girls McDonald’s All-America Game. The East racked up...

CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Iowa sophomore basketball player Keegan Murray is entering the NBA draft

Keegan Murray will enter the 2022 NBA draft. "I am forever grateful that Coach [Fran] McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream," Murray told ESPN on Tuesday. "Iowa will always be my home and I'm forever grateful to be part of Hawkeye Nation." Murray, the No. 5...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-25 defensive line recruit names Clemson as finalist

Many highly sought-after defensive linemen recruits have chosen Clemson to be their home, and a top-25 recruit in the class of 2023 may be joining that group. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has narrowed down his potential school list to Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Woods is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in the nation and the No. 4 defensive lineman, according to On3 Consensus. Poised to be a defensive tackle in college, Woods is a 6-foot-4 265 pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks, 92 tackles and 26 tackles for loss while playing on the inside and the edge. If Woods chooses Clemson as his school, the Tigers will gain a potential immediate-impact player along a defensive line that could lose all of its starters after next season. Both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis will likely move on to the NFL, creating an opening for Woods to become a wrecking ball for the Tigers’ defense. List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history
CLEMSON, SC
NBC12

VUU player, former coach helping women go pro

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coach Barvenia Wooten used her love for basketball to bring something to central Virginia that’s never before existed. In 2020, she launched ‘The Richmond Roadrunners,’ a women’s semi-pro basketball team that prepares young athletes for the possibility of playing professionally in the WNBA or overseas.
RICHMOND, VA
