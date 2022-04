ASHEVILLE — Wesleyan Christian fell 11-8 against TC Roberson in baseball Saturday at TC Roberson. Hudson Lance had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (7-2), who led 6-2 through two innings but allowed six runs in the sixth inning. Christian Walker added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Grayson McDonald had a home run and three RBIs, and Grant Aycock had one hit and an RBI.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO