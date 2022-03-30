Event Search

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
WTOV 9

Fort Steuben Mall back on the auction block

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is back on the auction block. Just last month, Brookwood Capital Advisors out of Nashville took over the property. And now it’s preparing to pass it on. “What we do is we buy and redevelop shopping centers and often times,...
RETAIL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

BICI: A Casual Cycling Club for Social Deviants

An hour after sunset on a recent Friday night, the BICI bicycle club was ready to roll. "Let's ride bikes!" yelled co-founder Andrea Hitsman. "Let's ride bikes!" three dozen riders yelled back. With that, they departed Tower Grove Park and embarked on a freewheeling, circuitous, and, for some, boozy ride...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI

