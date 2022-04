As an advocate of fair taxation in real estate assessed values for many years, I want to make very public an issue of unfair sales taxes levied by some local retailers. As of user of propane for heating and cooking in Idaho, by state law this is a non-taxable item but some local retailers, primarily in Rathdrum, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene that I am aware of, include and charge sales tax on propane when you bring in your tanks for refilling. Rural customers which have large propane tanks are not charged sales tax. Idaho code is very clear that propane used for heating and cooking is non-taxable, PERIOD! I have even contacted the State Tax Commission about this practice and was given a very lame excuse that they, the Tax Commission should educate their retailers about this practice. Bureaucracy at its best…LOL!

POST FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO