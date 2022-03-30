ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The impact of CCR8+ regulatory T cells on cytotoxic T cell function in human lung cancer

By Miya Haruna
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulatory T cells (Tregs) suppress the host immune response and maintain immune homeostasis. Tregs also promote cancer progression and are involved in resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Recent studies identified selective CCR8 expression on tumor-infiltrating Tregs; CCR8+ Tregs have been indicated as a possible new target of cancer immunotherapy. Here,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cytotoxic T Cell#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Ccr8 Targeted
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson's an autoimmune disease? Study explores role of T cells

Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease. The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes. The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Time isn't kind to female T cells

While investigating sex differences in T cell aging, Mkhikian et al. identified a role for excessive IL-7 signaling and N-glycan branching in age-related T cell dysfunction in women and female mice. These findings point to the increasingly recognized importance of the effects of biological sex on immune aging, and delineate new targetable pathways in age-related immune dysfunction.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Obesity alters molecular architecture of liver cells. Repairing structure reverses metabolic disease

Cells use their molecular architecture to regulate their metabolic functions, and repairing diseased cells' architecture to a healthier state can also repair metabolism, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. "Chronic metabolic disease, which includes obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, is...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting lung cancer cells with MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers

MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers at various w/w ratios (polymer to doxorubicin weight ratio) were prepared by a double emulsion method. Physiochemical properties, encapsulation efficiency (EE), loading content (LC) and in vitro release kinetics of DOX were assessed. Furthermore, cytotoxicity and antitumor activity of prepared PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 were evaluated by MTT assay and flow cytometry against MUC1-overexpressing A-549 cell line. Targeted nanocarriers (PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1) induced higher apoptosis rate (36.3"‰Â±"‰3.44%) for 24Â h in MUC1 positive A-549 cancer cells in compare to non-targeted form (PLA-PEG/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1, 11.37"‰Â±"‰1.65%) and free DOX (4.35"‰Â±"‰0.81%). In other word, the percentage of cell death in A-549 lung cancer cells treated with PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 is 3.19 and 8.34 fold higher than in non-targeted form and Free DOX treated cancer cells, respectively. Therefore, PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs might be considered a promising drug delivery system for targeted drug delivery towards MUC1-overexpressing tumors cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale researchers boost cells that fight cancer

Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and expand treatment types for new cancers. Researchers found high levels of activity in several genes stimulate increased CAR-T cell activity in mouse models used to study three different types of cancers, including solid-tumor breast cancer. The findings were published March 10 in Cell Metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptional analysis of peripheral memory T cells reveals Parkinson's disease-specific gene signatures

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a multi-stage neurodegenerative disorder with largely unknown etiology. Recent findings have identified PD-associated autoimmune features including roles for T cells. To further characterize the role of T cells in PD, we performed RNA sequencing on PBMC and peripheral CD4 and CD8 memory T cell subsets derived from PD patients and age-matched healthy controls. When the groups were stratified by their T cell responsiveness to alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) as a proxy for an ongoing inflammatory autoimmune response, the study revealed a broad differential gene expression profile in memory T cell subsets and a specific PD associated gene signature. We identified significant enrichment of transcriptomic signatures previously associated with PD, including for oxidative stress, phosphorylation, autophagy of mitochondria, cholesterol metabolism and inflammation, and the chemokine signaling proteins CX3CR1, CCR5, and CCR1. In addition, we identified genes in these peripheral cells that have previously been shown to be involved in PD pathogenesis and expressed in neurons, such as LRRK2, LAMP3, and aquaporin. Together, these findings suggest that features of circulating T cells with Î±-syn-specific responses in PD patients provide insights into the interactive processes that occur during PD pathogenesis and suggest potential intervention targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Local induction of regulatory T cells prevents inflammatory bone loss in ligature-induced experimental periodontitis in mice

Periodontitis (periodontal disease) is a highly prevalent disease, affecting over 65 million adults in the United States alone. Characterized by an overburden of invasive bacteria, gum inflammation and plaque buildup, over time, these symptoms can result in severe loss of gingival tissue attachment, bone resorption and even tooth loss. Although current treatments (local antibiotics and scaling and root planing procedures) target the bacterial dysbiosis, they do not address the underlying inflammatory imbalance in the periodontium. In the healthy steady state, the body naturally combats destructive, imbalanced inflammatory responses through regulatory pathways mediated by cells such as regulatory T cells (Tregs). Consequently, we hypothesized that local enrichment of regulatory lymphocytes (Tregs) could restore local, immunological homeostasis and prevent the main outcome of bone loss. Accordingly, we locally delivered a combination of TGFÎ², Rapamycin, and IL2 microspheres in a ligature-induced murine periodontitis model. Herein, we have demonstrated this preventative treatment decreases alveolar bone loss, increases the local ratio of Tregs to T effector cells and changes the local microenvironment's expression of inflammatory and regenerative markers. Ultimately, these Treg-inducing microspheres appear promising as a method to improve periodontitis outcomes and may be able to serve as a platform delivery system to treat other inflammatory diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Cellular redox status and the level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) are important regulators of apoptotic potential, playing a crucial role in the growth of cancer cell and their resistance to apoptosis. However, the relationships between the redox status and ROS production during apoptosis remain poorly explored. In this study, we present an investigation on the correlations between the production of ROS, the redox ratio FAD/NAD(P)H, the proportions of the reduced nicotinamide cofactors NADH and NADPH, and caspase-3 activity in cancer cells at the level of individual cells. Two-photon excitation fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) was applied to monitor simultaneously apoptosis using the genetically encoded sensor of caspase-3, mKate2-DEVD-iRFP, and the autofluorescence of redox cofactors in colorectal cancer cells upon stimulation of apoptosis with staurosporine, cisplatin or hydrogen peroxide. We found that, irrespective of the apoptotic stimulus used, ROS accumulation correlated well with both the elevated pool of mitochondrial, enzyme-bound NADH and caspase-3 activation. Meanwhile, a shift in the contribution of bound NADH could develop independently of the apoptosis, and this was observed in the case of cisplatin. An increase in the proportion of bound NADPH was detected only in staurosporine-treated cells, this likely being associated with a high level of ROS production and their resulting detoxification. The results of the study favor the discovery of new therapeutic strategies based on manipulation of the cellular redox balance, which could help improve the anti-tumor activity of drugs and overcome apoptotic resistance.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Î”Np63 regulates a common landscape of enhancer associated genes in non-small cell lung cancer

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28202-1, published online 01 February 2022. In this article, the author name Hussein A. Abbas was incorrectly written as Hussein Abbas. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Marco Napoli, Sarah J. Wu. Affiliations. Department of Molecular Oncology, H....
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy