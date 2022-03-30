ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkton, NC

Middle School Baseball: Clarkton School of Discovery 16, Tar Heel 2

bladenonline.com
 1 day ago

CLARKTON – Claxton Tatum pitched a 3-hitter, and Clarkton School of Discovery banged out 10 hits as the Blue Devils outscored Tar Heel 16-2 Tuesday in a baseball scrimmage. Tatum allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and...

bladenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Tar Heel Middle School wins Battle of the Books competition

ELIZABETHTIOWN — The 2022 Middle School Battle of the Books competition was held on Wednesday at Bladen Community College. Forty-six students from the county’s four middle schools — Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle and Tar Heel Middle — came ready to battle. After 12 rounds of tough competition, the team from Tar Heel Middle School was declared the winner.
TAR HEEL, NC
Franklin County Free Press

High School Sports: Fannett-Metal Baseball Wins Season Opener

Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkton, NC
Sports
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Clarkton, NC
Clarkton, NC
Education
City
Tar Heel, NC
Tar Heel, NC
Education
Tar Heel, NC
Sports
Mount Airy News

Central girls soccer putting it all together

Golden Eagle Kimberly Gomez (24) battles against a North Wilkes midfielder for possession. Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) lines up a shot inside North Wilkes’ 18-yard box. Cory Smith | The News. Yuri Ramirez takes the first of back-to-back corner kicks for Surry Central. Cory Smith | The...
SOCCER
WNCT

ECU softball drops doubleheader to No. 10 Duke

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina faced its first ranked opponent of the campaign Wednesday, falling in both ends of a doubleheader to No. 10 Duke Wednesday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The Blue Devils swept the twinbill 6-3 and 9-1 (five innings). The Pirates (18-15) return to action this weekend with an American Athletic […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Wood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-25 defensive line recruit names Clemson as finalist

Many highly sought-after defensive linemen recruits have chosen Clemson to be their home, and a top-25 recruit in the class of 2023 may be joining that group. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has narrowed down his potential school list to Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Woods is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in the nation and the No. 4 defensive lineman, according to On3 Consensus. Poised to be a defensive tackle in college, Woods is a 6-foot-4 265 pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks, 92 tackles and 26 tackles for loss while playing on the inside and the edge. If Woods chooses Clemson as his school, the Tigers will gain a potential immediate-impact player along a defensive line that could lose all of its starters after next season. Both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis will likely move on to the NFL, creating an opening for Woods to become a wrecking ball for the Tigers’ defense. List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history
CLEMSON, SC
High Point Enterprise

Prep roundup: TC Roberson tops Wesleyan in baseball

ASHEVILLE — Wesleyan Christian fell 11-8 against TC Roberson in baseball Saturday at TC Roberson. Hudson Lance had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (7-2), who led 6-2 through two innings but allowed six runs in the sixth inning. Christian Walker added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Grayson McDonald had a home run and three RBIs, and Grant Aycock had one hit and an RBI.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Golden Eagles fall to Wilkes Central 7-2

Golden Eagle pitcher Carlee Jones (9) had two strikeouts, one base on balls and allowed 12 hits against Wilkes Central. Surry Central’s Arial Holt (4) hits a ground ball in the infield. Cory Smith | The News. Golden Eagle Kaylin Moody (10) takes off for the plate after a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Franklin News Post

Ferrum golfers finish fifth in invitational

WAGRAM, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished fifth in a field of 14 team at the Deercroft Spring Break Invitational, hosted by St. Andrew’s (N.C.) University, Monday and Tuesday at Deercroft Golf Club. The Panthers carded rounds of 316 and 319 for a 635 total.
FERRUM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy