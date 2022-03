Joe Elliott said Def Leppard aren't likely to break up any time soon, but he admitted they came close to at least considering the move around the turn of the century. The British band has enjoyed a resurgence since that period, winning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and preparing to release what the singer described as “a truly great record” in the form of Diamond Star Halos, which arrives in May just before their Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO