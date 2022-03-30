ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phase II trial of cytarabine and mitoxantrone with devimistat in acute myeloid leukemia

By Rebecca Anderson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevimistat is a TCA cycle inhibitor. A previously completed phase I study of devimistat in combination with cytarabine and mitoxantrone in patients with relapsed or refractory AML showed promising response rates. Here we report the results of a single arm phase II study (NCT02484391). The primary outcome of feasibility of maintenance...

MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
Nature.com

A phase II trial of guselkumab for Crohn's disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. GALAXI-1 is a phase II, placebo-controlled, multicentre (128 sites in 32 countries) study of the use of guselkumab for treatment of Crohn's disease. Patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who previously had an inadequate or no response to conventional or biologic therapy were randomly assigned (309 were evaluated) to receive one of three dose regimens of intravenous guselkumab, which is a selective inhibitor of the p19 subunit of IL-23, a dose regimen of ustekinumab (used as a reference arm), or placebo. After 12Â weeks, the three groups receiving guselkumab all exhibited improvements compared with placebo on a range of measures, including significant reductions in Crohn's Disease Activity Index and a higher proportion of patients who exhibited clinical remission and endoscopic response.
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting of IL-10R on acute myeloid leukemia blasts with chimeric antigen receptor-expressing T cells

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-021-00536-x, published online 14 August 2021. Due to our negligence, an unintentional error appeared in Figure 3c. The E:T ratio should be listed as 1:4 1:2 1:1 2:1 4:1 instead of 4:1 2:1 1:1 1:2 1:4 in abscissa. This may cause confusion among readers. We are so sorry for not noting the error and have enclosed the revised Figure 3 in supplemental file 1.
Nature.com

Prognostic impact of chromosomal changes at relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome

Chromosome analysis is a powerful prognostic tool in myeloid malignancies. Recipients who experience relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) often show chromosomal changes between diagnosis and relapse. However, the clinical impact of chromosomal changes and the efficacy of post-relapse treatment according to chromosomal changes have not been fully investigated. We retrospectively analyzed 72 recipients who had experienced relapse after allo-HCT for acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome. We categorized them into two groups: with or without clonal chromosomal changes at relapse after allo-HCT. Post-relapse survival was shorter in the clonal chromosomal change group (median 117 days vs 275 days, P"‰="‰0.019). Moreover, acquisition of chromosome 7 abnormality or complex changes tended to be associated with inferior survival in a univariate analysis (median 92 days vs median 173 days, P"‰="‰0.043), and this adverse impact was confirmed in a multivariate analysis (hazard ratio 2.07, P"‰="‰0.024). The patterns of chromosomal changes from diagnosis to relapse after allo-HCT were heterogenous, and further investigations are required to clarify the effect of individual chromosomal changes.
MedicalXpress

Rare genetic anomaly linked to 20% of childhood acute myeloid leukemia cases

It's a diagnosis you never want to hear: acute myeloid leukemia (AML). These three words represent a devastating diagnosis of childhood cancer with dire consequences for many families. In Australia, AML is the most common form of acute leukemia in adults and is responsible for one fifth of all childhood...
Nature.com

A phase II trial of an alternative schedule of palbociclib and embedded serum TK1 analysis

Palbociclib 3-weeks-on/1-week-off, combined with hormonal therapy, is approved for hormone receptor positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2âˆ’) advanced/metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Neutropenia is the most frequent adverse event (AE). We aim to determine whether an alternative 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly schedule reduces grade 3 and above neutropenia (G3"‰+"‰ANC) incidence. In this single-arm phase II trial, patients with HR+/HER2âˆ’ MBC received palbociclib 125"‰mg, 5-days-on/2-days-off, plus letrozole or fulvestrant per physician, on a 28-day cycle (C), as their first- or second-line treatment. The primary endpoint was G3"‰+"‰ANC in the first 29 days (C1). Secondary endpoints included AEs, efficacy, and serum thymidine kinase 1 (sTK1) activity. At data-cutoff, fifty-four patients received a median of 13 cycles (range 2.6"“43.5). The rate of G3"‰+"‰ANC was 21.3% (95% CI: 11.2"“36.1%) without G4 in C1, and 40.7% (95% CI: 27.9"“54.9%), including 38.9% G3 and 1.8% G4, in all cycles. The clinical benefit rate was 80.4% (95% CI: 66.5"“89.7%). The median progression-free survival (mPFS) (95% CI) was 19.75 (12.11"“34.89), 33.5 (17.25"“not reached [NR]), and 11.96 (10.43"“NR) months, in the overall, endocrine sensitive or resistant population, respectively. High sTK1 at baseline, C1 day 15 (C1D15), and C2D1 were independently prognostic for shorter PFS (p"‰="‰9.91"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, 0.001, 0.007, respectively). sTK1 decreased on C1D15 (p"‰="‰4.03"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7), indicating target inhibition. Rise in sTK1 predicted progression, with the median lead time of 59.5 (inter-quartile range: âˆ’206.25"“0) days. Palbociclib, 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly, met its primary endpoint with reduced G3"‰+"‰ANC, without compromising efficacy. sTK1 is prognostic and shows promise in monitoring the palbociclib response. ClinicalTrials.gov#: NCT3007979.
Nature.com

Revealing key lncRNAs in cytogenetically normal acute myeloid leukemia by reconstruction of the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network

Cytogenetically normal acute myeloid leukemia (CN-AML) is a heterogeneous disease with different prognoses. Researches on prognostic biomarkers and therapy targets of CN-AML are still ongoing. Instead of protein-coding genes, more and more researches were focused on the non-coding RNAs especially long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) which may play an important role in the development of AML. Although a large number of lncRNAs have been found, our knowledge of their functions and pathological process is still in its infancy. The purpose of this research is to identify the key lncRNAs and explore their functions in CN-AML by reconstructing the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network based on the competitive endogenous RNA (ceRNA) theory. We reconstructed a global triple network based on the ceRNA theory using the data from National Center for Biotechnology Information Gene Expression Omnibus and published literature. According to the topological algorithm, we identified the key lncRNAs which had both the higher node degrees and the higher numbers of lncRNA"“miRNA pairs and total pairs in the ceRNA network. Meanwhile, Gene Ontology (GO) and pathway analysis were performed using databases such as DAVID, KOBAS and Cytoscape plug-in ClueGO respectively. The lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network was composed of 90 lncRNAs,33mRNAs,26 miRNAs and 259 edges in the lncRNA upregulated group, and 18 lncRNAs,11 mRNAs,6 miRNAs and 45 edges in the lncRNA downregulated group. The functional assay showed that 53 pathways and 108 GO terms were enriched. Three lncRNAs (XIST, TUG1, GABPB1-AS1) could possibly be selected as key lncRNAs which may play an important role in the development of CN-AML. Particularly, GABPB1-AS1 was highly expressed in CN-AML by both bioinformatic analysis and experimental verification in AML cell line (THP-1) with quantitative real"time polymerase chain reaction. In addition, GABPB1-AS1 was also negatively correlated with overall survival of AML patients. The lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA network revealed key lncRNAs and their functions in CN-AML. Particularly, lncRNA GABPB1-AS1 was firstly proposed in AML. We believe that GABPB1-AS1 is expected to become a candidate prognostic biomarker or a potential therapeutic target.
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
Nature.com

Temporal changes in incidence of relapse and outcome after relapse of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia over three decades; a Nordic population-based cohort study

Relapse remains the main obstacle to curing childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The aims of this study were to compare incidence of relapse, prognostic factors, and survival after relapse between three consecutive Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology trials. Relapse occurred as a primary event in 638 of 4 458 children (1.0"“14.9 years) diagnosed with Ph-negative ALL between 1992 and 2018. The 5-year cumulative incidence of relapse was 17.3% (95% CI 15.4"“19.2%) and 16.5% (95% CI 14.3"“18.8%) for patients in the ALL1992 and ALL2000 trials, respectively, but decreased to 8.4% (95% CI 7.0"“10.1%) for patients in the ALL2008 trial. No changes in duration of first complete remission and site of relapse were observed over time; however, high hyperdiploidy, and t(12;21) decreased in the ALL2008 trial. The 4-year overall survival after relapse was 56.6% (95% CI 52.5"“60.5%) and no statistically significant temporal improvements were observed. Age â‰¥10 years, T-cell immunophenotype, bone-marrow involvement, early and very early relapse, hypodiploidy, and Down syndrome all independently predicted worse outcome after relapse. Improvements in the primary treatment of childhood ALL has resulted in fewer relapses. However, failure to improve outcome of remaining relapses suggests a selection of harder-to-cure relapses and calls for new therapeutic strategies.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals decisive role of PDK1 enzyme in acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains harder to treat therapeutically due to the high existing genetic heterogeneity not only between patients but also between the population of subclones of cancer cells within the same person. Despite the knowledge advances, understanding the metabolic characteristics of altered cells in this pathology is one of the scientific challenges for designing more efficient therapies.
Nature.com

Selective histone methyltransferase G9a inhibition reduces metastatic development of Ewing sarcoma through the epigenetic regulation of NEU1

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor with high susceptibility to metastasize. The underlying molecular mechanisms leading to EWS metastases remain poorly understood. Epigenetic changes have been implicated in EWS tumor growth and progression. Linking epigenetics and metastases may provide insight into novel molecular targets in EWS and improve its treatment. Here, we evaluated the effects of a selective G9a histone methyltransferase inhibitor (BIX01294) on EWS metastatic process. Our results showed that overexpression of G9a in tumors from EWS patients correlates with poor prognosis. Moreover, we observe a significantly higher expression of G9a in metastatic EWS tumor as compared to either primary or recurrent tumor. Using functional assays, we demonstrate that pharmacological G9a inhibition using BIX01294 disrupts several metastatic steps in vitro, such as migration, invasion, adhesion, colony formation and vasculogenic mimicry. Moreover, BIX01294 reduces tumor growth and metastases in two spontaneous metastases mouse models. We further identified the sialidase NEU1 as a direct target and effector of G9a in the metastatic process in EWS. NEU1 overexpression impairs migration, invasion and clonogenic capacity of EWS cell lines. Overall, G9a inhibition impairs metastases in vitro and in vivo through the overexpression of NEU1. G9a has strong potential as a prognostic marker and may be a promising therapeutic target for EWS patients.
Nature.com

Induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: an update

The current standard of care model for newly diagnosed fit multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients is the sequential treatment of induction, high dose melphalan, autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), and maintenance. Adequate induction is required to achieve good disease control and induce deep response rates while minimizing toxicity as a bridge to transplant. Doublet induction regimens have greatly fallen out of favor, with current international guidelines favoring triplet or quadruplet induction regimens built around the backbone of the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd). In fact, the updated 2021 European Haematology Association (EHA) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) clinical practice guidelines recommend the use of either lenalidomide-Vd (VRd), or daratumumab-thalidomide-Vd (Dara-VTd) as first-line options for transplant-eligible NDMM patients, and when not available, thalidomide-Vd (VTd) or cyclophosphamide-Vd (VCd) as acceptable alternatives. Quadruplet regimens featuring anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies are extremely promising and remain heavily investigated, as is the incorporation of more recent proteasome inhibitors such as carfilzomib. This review will focus on induction therapies prior to ASCT examining the latest data and guidelines on triplet and quadruplet regimens.
Nature.com

Exosomes as novel biomarkers in metabolic disease and obesity-related cancers

Exosomes include plasma-transported vesicles that are secreted by human tissues and reflect metabolic status. The profile of exosomes (particularly microRNA content) is altered in metabolic disease. In type 2 diabetes mellitus, exosomes circulating in plasma induce transcriptional changes related to tumour progression and pro-metastatic phenotypes in target cancer cells, potentially linking obesity to cancer progression and metastasis.
