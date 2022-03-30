ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parafoveal and peripapillary vessel density in pediatric and juvenile craniopharyngioma patients

By Ga-In Lee
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe assessed the retinal microvascular alterations detected by optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A) in pediatric and juvenile craniopharyngioma (CP) patients with chiasmal compression. We included 15 eyes of 15 pediatric or juvenile CP patients and 18 eyes of 18 healthy subjects. The evaluation of vessel density from the superficial retinal capillary...

Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Upregulation of Cytotoxic T-cells in pediatric patients with Gaucher disease

Cytotoxic (CD8) T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells have a significant immune function role. The ongoing stimulation of immunity and the excessive release of proinflammatory cytokines observed in pediatric patients with Gaucher disease (GD) can affect immune cells. Few studies have looked at the proportion of cytotoxic CD8 T-cells and their subsets in children with GD. A prospective case"“control study was performed involving twenty pediatric patients with type 1 GD and twenty healthy age-matched controls. All patients received regular enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for at least 6 months before the study. Complete blood count and flow cytometric analyses of CD8 T, Tc1, Tc2, NK, and NK T-cells were performed. GD patients showed significantly increased of CD8 T, Tc1 and significantly decreased NK cells frequencies when compared to healthy controls. However, no significant difference in Tc2 and NK T-cells was found between the studied groups. GD patients on regular ERT have increased CD8+ T-cell frequencies, predominantly Tc1, together with a reduction in NK cells than in healthy controls. These crucial immunological changes may contribute to some extent to the pathogenesis and the progression of GD.
CANCER
Nature.com

LncOb rs10487505 variant is associated with leptin levels in pediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Low and high leptin levels are associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The LncOb rs10487505 variant has been associated with body mass index (BMI), and the C allele was reported as leptin-lowering. We evaluated the association of rs10487505 with leptin levels, liver histology, and surgery-induced weight loss in youths with NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Antiviral cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses for long term prognosis of corneal infection by cytomegalovirus in immunocompetent subjects

Ocular cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in immunocompetent individuals are rare, but its activation can cause chronic and relapsing inflammation in anterior segment of the eye resulting in loss of corneal clarity and glaucoma. Fifty five patients with anterior segment CMV infection were assessed for their clinical characteristics, and CMV corneal endotheliitis was found to cause significant loss of corneal endothelial cells. The disease duration with recurrences was significantly correlated with the maximum intraocular level of CMV DNA. To examine why CMV is activated in healthy immunocompetent individuals and causing corneal endothelial cell damage, assays of cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) which directly target infected corneal endothelial cells were performed for 9 HLA-matched CMV corneal endotheliitis patients (HLA-A*2402). When the cell loss was analyzed for associations with CTL responses, CMV-induced endothelial cell damage was mitigated by pp65-specific CTL induction. The recurrence-free time was also prolonged by pp65-specific CTL induction (hazard ratio (HR): 0.93, P"‰="‰0.01). In contrast, IE1-specific CTL was associated with endothelial cell damage and reduced the time for corneal transplantation (HR: 1.6, P"‰="‰0.003) and glaucoma surgery (HR: 1.5, P"‰="‰0.001). Collectively, induction of pp65-specific CTL was associated with improved visual prognosis. However, IE1-specific CTL without proper induction of pp65-specific CTL can cause pathological damage leading to the need of surgical interventions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Infection of liver hepatocytes with SARS-CoV-2

Multi-organ disease in patients seriously unwell with COVID-19 is commonly reported. However, debate exists as to whether extra-pulmonary manifestations are the result of indirect effects or of direct extra-pulmonary organ infection. Wanner et al. attempt to tackle this issue with a focus on liver tropism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study of skin biopsies offers potential as new diagnostic marker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Researchers of the Neuroplasticity and Regeneration Group of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and of the Functional Unit for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at the Hospital del Mar have identified the presence of an ALS biomarker in the skin of the patients. This specific protein, TDP-43, is present outside the nucleus of skin cells of patients. The presence in the skin of an elevated number of cells with this abnormality allows to predict whether the patient has the disease or not, apart from how far it has progressed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of maternal age & birth order on the development of unilateral and bilateral retinoblastoma: a multicentre study

Retinoblastoma is a common childhood intraocular malignancy, the bilateral form of which most commonly results from a de novo germline pathogenic variant in the RB1 gene. Both advanced maternal age and decreasing birth order are known to increase the risk of de novo germline pathogenic variants, while the influence of national wealth is understudied. This cohort study aimed to retrospectively observe whether these factors influence the ratio of bilateral retinoblastoma cases compared to unilateral retinoblastoma, thereby inferring an influence on the development of de novo germline pathogenic variants in RB1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between craniofacial anomalies, intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder: Western Australian population-based study

Accurate knowledge of the relationship between craniofacial anomalies (CFA), intellectual disability (ID) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is essential to improve services and outcomes. The aim is to describe the association between CFA, ID and ASD using linked population data. Methods. All births (1983"“2005; n"‰="‰566,225) including CFA births (comprising orofacial...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of SFRP4 siRNA for treating Dupuytren disease

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.
SCIENCE

