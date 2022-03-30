ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screwball comedy musical at Shoreline CC Theater

Cover picture for the articleNICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT is a hilarious screwball comedy musical that first appeared on Broadway in 2012 with Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara. It features beautiful music by the...

Wicked Local

Curtis Middle School Troupe Roars Back into Musical Theater with “Just So”

Over 60 Curtis Middle School students are trotting back on stage March 17-20 to present the ECMS Theatre Troupe’s production of 'Just So.' The musical, based on Rudyard Kipling’s “Just So Stories”—a book that also inspired the animated film The Jungle Book—raises the curtain on 5 of Kipling’s stories, with tales of valor and individuality, set to witty dialogue and imaginative song and dance.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Performer shares magic and comedy at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Concert Association (SCCA) will present “The Chipper Experience – Where Magic and Comedy Colide” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is open to all SCCA season members. Individual tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce or online at https://sweetwatercca.square.site.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Gershwin
Matthew Broderick
Kelli O'hara
LouFamFun

“Camp Curious” Musical Theater Camp

Ideal for campers with a passion for theater, St. Francis School’s “Camp Curious” Musical Theater Camp is an intense two-week program (June 27 – July 8) that encompasses everything necessary to produce a musical. This year’s production is Matilda JR. and culminates in a performance for family and friends. Open to rising 5th – 9th graders, campers have the option to perform or work on the crew. Matilda JR. is packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs that are sure to give your camper a wonderful stage experience this summer!
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
WHNT-TV

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

Phoenix Dance Theatre review – tender and tense performances mark 40 years

In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
THEATER & DANCE
KLTV

Music Man’ coming to Pollard Theater Center after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, cast and crew members of the upcoming Pollard Theater Center performances of ‘The Music Man” visited with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the challenges of putting the production together after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the...
TYLER, TX
musictimes.com

Philip Jeck Cause of Death Unexpected: Experimental Composer Dead at 69

Philip Jeck, a famed experimental composer, multimedia artist, and turntablist, has passed away at the age of 69; what was his cause of death?. In a statement posted on the musician's website, Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the shocking news, saying Jeck died peacefully on Friday after a short illness.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Oscar Winners Speak Out About the ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Sad’ Pretaped Categories

Failure, as they say, is the key to success. And evidence of such was on display at the Oscars on Sunday. The Academy’s controversial decision to pretape eight technical award categories before the live show was certainly not the biggest takeaway from an eventful evening. But the new format was met with disapproval from audience members, fans watching at home and Oscar winners in the below-the-line fields.
MOVIES
Variety

The Agony, Then Ecstasy, of Nick Cave: Collaborators Tell How ‘Communion’ With His Audience Transformed His Art

Click here to read the full article. The power of Nick Cave had forever hinged on summoning the spirits of the dark. Be it his time as frantic frontman to the clamorous Birthday Party, or since the 1984 start of a menacing solo career with the floating membership of the Bad Seeds by his side, Cave’s catalog of violence-driven characters and furiously dire narratives cut like a knife, fresh with blood and amped-up with post-punk gospel fervor. That all of this changed in 2015, with the tragic accidental death of Cave’s 15-year-old son, Arthur, exemplified “the crack in everything” that Leonard Cohen,...
MUSIC
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

As a pianist and as a composer, Clara Wieck Schumann hobnobbed with some heady company: her husband Robert, of course, johannes Brahms, Joseph Joachim, Antonin Dvorak, and others. She was the peer of many, and the better of more than a few. As a 19th-century wife, however, music was not...
MUSIC

