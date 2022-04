Melody Holt’s friendships are tested on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” never lacks when it comes to drama. Most fans know that the drama between Martell Holt and Melody Holt quickly became a hot topic on social media. Once viewed as a power couple in the Huntsville real estate circles, things fell apart when Martell cheated. They have since divorced. And Martell has a son with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry. Melody said that she didn’t pull the plug because of the baby. She didn’t learn about Arionne’s pregnancy until after she filed. But this was a sign that she needed to move on and never look back. She’s been clashing with Martell plenty on the show even though they are no longer together.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO