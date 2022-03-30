ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three-dimensional continuous gait trajectory estimation using single Shank-Worn inertial measurement units and clinical walk test application

By Hirotaka Uchitomi
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState-of-the-art estimation methods using inertial measurement units (IMUs) for global continuous gait path and local stepwise gait trajectory during walking have been developed. However, estimation methods for continuous gait trajectory integrating both these aspects with high accuracy are almost lacking. Thus, continuous gait trajectory estimation using a single shank-worn IMU with...

