Three-dimensional continuous gait trajectory estimation using single Shank-Worn inertial measurement units and clinical walk test application

Artificial intelligences are promising in future societies, and neural networks are typical technologies with the advantages such as self-organization, self-learning, parallel distributed computing, and fault tolerance, but their size and power consumption are large. Neuromorphic systems are biomimetic systems from the hardware level, with the same advantages as living brains, especially compact size, low power, and robust operation, but some well-known ones are non-optimized systems, so the above benefits are only partially gained, for example, machine learning is processed elsewhere to download fixed parameters. To solve these problems, we are researching neuromorphic systems from various viewpoints. In this study, a neuromorphic chip integrated with a large-scale integration circuit (LSI) and amorphous-metal-oxide semiconductor (AOS) thin-film synapse devices has been developed. The neuron elements are digital circuit, which are made in an LSI, and the synapse devices are analog devices, which are made of the AOS thin film and directly integrated on the LSI. This is the world's first hybrid chip where neuron elements and synapse devices of different functional semiconductors are integrated, and local autonomous learning is utilized, which becomes possible because the AOS thin film can be deposited without heat treatment and there is no damage to the underneath layer, and has all advantages of neuromorphic systems.

