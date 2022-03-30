ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Spin-thermoelectric effects in a quantum dot hybrid system with magnetic insulator

By Piotr Trocha
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigate spin thermoelectric properties of a hybrid system consisting of a single-level quantum dot attached to magnetic insulator and metal electrodes. Magnetic insulator is assumed to be of ferromagnetic type and is a source of magnons, whereas metallic lead is reservoir of electrons. The temperature gradient set between the magnetic...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Tiny magnets could hold the secret to new quantum computers

Magnetic interactions could point to miniaturizable quantum devices. From MRI machines to computer hard disk storage, magnetism has played a role in pivotal discoveries that reshape our society. In the new field of quantum computing, magnetic interactions could play a role in relaying quantum information. In new research from the...
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

What is electromagnetic radiation?

Electromagnetic radiation is a type of energy that is all around us and takes many forms, such as radio waves, microwaves, X-rays and gamma-rays. Sunlight is also a form of electromagnetic energy, but visible light is only a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which contains a broad range of wavelengths.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Quantum dots shine bright to help scientists see inflammatory cells in fat

To accurately diagnose and treat diseases, doctors and researchers need to see inside bodies. Medical imaging tools have come a long way since the humble X-ray, but most existing tools remain too coarse to quantify numbers or specific types of cells inside deep tissues of the body. Quantum dots can...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble used two instruments to image this beautiful galaxy

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is striking: The beautiful galaxy NCG 1097, as captured using two of Hubble’s instruments working in tandem. This barred spiral galaxy is located 48 million light-years away, in the constellation of Fornax, and has a twisted shape caused by gravitational interactions with a nearby companion galaxy called NCG 1097A.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Weird quantum boomerang predicted 60 years ago spotted for the first time

For the first time, physicists have confirmed a weird quantum phenomenon in which tiny particles, when nudged out of place, will snap right back to where they came from. The strange behavior, called the quantum boomerang effect, had been predicted for more than 60 years. Now, a new experiment published Feb. 23 in the journal Physical Review X shows that the effect is real: When particles in disordered systems are kicked out of their locations, they will fly away briefly. But, most of the time, instead of landing somewhere else, they will zip right back to their starting positions.
PHYSICS
Vice

Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Meteorites that helped form Earth may have formed in the outer solar system

Our solar system is believed to have formed from a cloud of gas and dust, the so-called solar nebula, which began to condense on itself gravitationally ~ 4.6 billion years ago. As this cloud contracted, it began to spin and shaped itself into a disk revolving about the highest gravity mass at its center, which would become our sun. Our solar system inherited all of its chemical composition from an earlier star or stars which exploded as supernovae. Our sun scavenged a general sample of this material as it formed, but the residual material in the disk began to migrate based on its propensity to freeze at a given temperature.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

An intuitive protocol for polarization-entanglement restoral of quantum dot photon sources with non-vanishing fine-structure splitting

Generation of polarization-entangled photons from quantum dots via the biexciton-exciton recombination cascade is complicated by the presence of an energy splitting between the intermediate excitonic levels, which severely degrades the quality of the entangled photon source. In this paper we present a novel, conceptually simple and straightforward proposal for restoring the entanglement of said source by applying a cascade of time-dependent operations on the emitted photons. This is in striking contrast with the techniques usually employed, that act on the quantum emitter itself in order to remove the fine structure splitting at its root. The feasibility of the implementation with current technology is discussed, and the robustness of the proposed compensation scheme with respect to imperfections of the experimental apparatus is evaluated via a series of Monte Carlo simulations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Engineers show spinning magnetic particles surprisingly follow thermodynamic laws

Small spheres suspended in a liquid move enough like molecules that the physics for one can be used to mimic the physics of the other. That's why the discovery of some unusual physics in colloids—particles dispersed in a solution such as milk, for example—could be of interest to researchers who study biological interactions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transient quantum beatings of trions in hybrid organic tri-iodine perovskite single crystal

Utilizing the spin degree of freedom of photoexcitations in hybrid organic inorganic perovskites for quantum information science applications has been recently proposed and explored. However, it is still unclear whether the stable photoexcitations in these compounds correspond to excitons, free/trapped electron-hole pairs, or charged exciton complexes such as trions. Here we investigate quantum beating oscillations in the picosecond time-resolved circularly polarized photoinduced reflection of single crystal methyl-ammonium tri-iodine perovskite (MAPbI3) measured at cryogenic temperatures. We observe two quantum beating oscillations (fast and slow) whose frequencies increase linearly with B with slopes that depend on the crystal orientation with respect to the applied magnetic field. We assign the quantum beatings to positive and negative trions whose LandÃ© g-factors are determined by those of the electron and hole, respectively, or by the carriers left behind after trion recombination. These are \({g}_{[001]}^{e}\)"‰="‰2.52 and \({g}_{[1\bar{1}0]}^{e}\,\)="‰2.63 for electrons, whereas \(\big|{g}_{[001]}^{h}\big|\,\)="‰0.28 and \(\big|{g}_{[1\bar{1}0]}^{h}\big|\,\)="‰0.57 for holes. The obtained g-values are in excellent agreement with an 8-band K.P calculation for orthorhombic MAPbI3. Using the technique of resonant spin amplification of the quantum beatings we measure a relatively long spin coherence time of ~"‰11 (6) nanoseconds for electrons (holes) at 4"‰K.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Magnetization-driven Lifshitz transition and charge-spin coupling in the kagome metal YMnSn

The Fermi surface (FS) is essential for understanding the properties of metals. It can change under both conventional symmetry-breaking phase transitions and Lifshitz transitions (LTs), where the FS, but not the crystal symmetry, changes abruptly. Magnetic phase transitions involving uniformly rotating spin textures are conventional in nature, requiring strong spin-orbit coupling (SOC) to influence the FS topology and generate measurable properties. LTs driven by a continuously varying magnetization are rarely discussed. Here we present two such manifestations in the magnetotransport of the kagome magnet YMn6Sn6: one caused by changes in the magnetic structure and another by a magnetization-driven LT. The former yields a 10% magnetoresistance enhancement without a strong SOC, while the latter a 45% reduction in the resistivity. These phenomena offer a unique view into the interplay of magnetism and electronic topology, and for understanding the rare-earth counterparts, such as TbMn6Sn6, recently shown to harbor correlated topological physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optical coherent manipulation of alkaline-earth circular Rydberg states

Owing to their large size, Rydberg atoms are promising tools for quantum technologies1,2, as they exhibit long-range dipole"“dipole interactions and strong coupling to external fields. Recent experiments have demonstrated their appeal for quantum simulation purposes3,4,5, even though the relatively short lifetime of optically accessible Rydberg levels imposes limitations. Long-lived circular Rydberg states6,7 may provide a solution. However, the detection of circular states involves either destructive6 or complex7 measurement techniques. Moreover, so far, alkali circular states have been manipulated only by microwave fields, which are unable to address individual atoms. The use of circular states of a different group of atoms, the alkaline-earth metals, which have an optically active second valence electron, can circumvent these problems. Here we show how to use the electrostatic coupling between the two valence electrons of strontium to coherently manipulate a circular Rydberg state with optical pulses. We also exploit this coupling to map the state of the Rydberg electron onto that of the ionic core. This experiment opens the way to a state-selective spatially resolved non-destructive detection of circular states and to the realization of a hybrid optical"“microwave platform for quantum technology.
PHYSICS
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

[F]Difluorocarbene for Positron Emission Tomography

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The advent of total-body Positron Emission Tomography (PET) has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS

