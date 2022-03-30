Spin-thermoelectric effects in a quantum dot hybrid system with magnetic insulator

Utilizing the spin degree of freedom of photoexcitations in hybrid organic inorganic perovskites for quantum information science applications has been recently proposed and explored. However, it is still unclear whether the stable photoexcitations in these compounds correspond to excitons, free/trapped electron-hole pairs, or charged exciton complexes such as trions. Here we investigate quantum beating oscillations in the picosecond time-resolved circularly polarized photoinduced reflection of single crystal methyl-ammonium tri-iodine perovskite (MAPbI3) measured at cryogenic temperatures. We observe two quantum beating oscillations (fast and slow) whose frequencies increase linearly with B with slopes that depend on the crystal orientation with respect to the applied magnetic field. We assign the quantum beatings to positive and negative trions whose LandÃ© g-factors are determined by those of the electron and hole, respectively, or by the carriers left behind after trion recombination. These are \({g}_{[001]}^{e}\)"‰="‰2.52 and \({g}_{[1\bar{1}0]}^{e}\,\)="‰2.63 for electrons, whereas \(\big|{g}_{[001]}^{h}\big|\,\)="‰0.28 and \(\big|{g}_{[1\bar{1}0]}^{h}\big|\,\)="‰0.57 for holes. The obtained g-values are in excellent agreement with an 8-band K.P calculation for orthorhombic MAPbI3. Using the technique of resonant spin amplification of the quantum beatings we measure a relatively long spin coherence time of ~"‰11 (6) nanoseconds for electrons (holes) at 4"‰K.

