Impact of recording length and other arrhythmias on atrial fibrillation detection from wrist photoplethysmogram using smartwatches

By Min-Tsun Liao
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to evaluate whether quantitative analysis of wrist photoplethysmography (PPG) could detect atrial fibrillation (AF). Continuous electrocardiograms recorded using an electrophysiology recording system and PPG obtained using a wrist-worn smartwatch were simultaneously collected from patients undergoing catheter ablation or electrical cardioversion. PPG features were extracted from 10, 25, 40,...

Multimodal thrombectomy device for treatment of acute deep venous thrombosis

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially deadly medical condition that is costly to treat and impacts thousands of Americans every year. DVT is characterized by the formation of blood clots within the deep venous system of the body. If a DVT dislodges it can lead to venous thromboembolism (VTE) and pulmonary embolism (PE), both of which can lead to significant morbidity or death. Current treatment options for DVT are limited in both effectiveness and safety, in part because the treatment of the DVT cannot be confined to a defined sequestered treatment zone. We therefore developed and tested a novelÂ thrombectomy device that enables the sequesteration of a DVT to a defined treatment zone during fragmentation and evacuation. We observed that, compared to a predicate thrombectomy device, the sequestered approach reduced distal DVT embolization during ex vivo thrombectomy. The sequestered approach also facilitated isovolumetric infusion and suction that enabled clearance of the sequestered treatment zone without significantly impacting vein wall diameter. Results suggest that our novel device using sequestered therapy holds promise for the treatment of high risk large-volume DVTs.
Gene expression study in monocytes: evidence of inflammatory dysregulation in early-onset obsessive-compulsive disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has a complex etiology that seems to include immune dysfunction and alterations in circulating monocytes. To investigate the immune basis and the functional dysregulation of monocytes in this disease, we analyzed gene expression in the peripheral monocytes of pediatric patients with OCD (N"‰="‰102) compared to controls (N"‰="‰47). We examined gene expression in primary cultures of peripheral monocytes from participants, under basal conditions and under exposure to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to stimulate immune response. Whole-genome expression was assessed in 8 patients and 8 controls. Differentially expressed genes were identified followed by protein-protein interaction network construction and functional annotation analysis to identify the genes and biological processes that are altered in the monocytes of OCD patients. We also explored the expression levels of selected genes in monocytes from the other participants using qPCR. Several changes in gene expression were observed in the monocytes of OCD patients, with several immune processes involved under basal conditions (antigen processing and presentation, regulation of immune system and leukocyte cell adhesion) and after LPS stimulation (immune and inflammatory response, cytokine production and leukocyte activation). Despite the qPCR analysis provided no significant differences between patients and controls, high correlations were observed between the expression levels of some of the genes and inflammatory markers (i.e., T helper 17 and regulatory T cell levels, total monocyte and proinflammatory monocyte subset levels, and the cytokine production by resting and stimulated monocytes) of the study participants. Our findings provide more evidence of the involvement of monocyte dysregulation in early-onset OCD, indicating a proinflammatory predisposition and an enhanced immune response to environmental triggers.
NU-9 improves health of hSOD1 mouse upper motor neurons in vitro, especially in combination with riluzole or edaravone

Even though amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)Â is a disease of the upper and lower motor neurons, to date none of the compounds in clinical trials have been tested for improving the health of diseased upper motor neurons (UMNs). There is an urgent need to develop preclinical assays that include UMN health as a readout. Since ALS is a complex disease, combinatorial treatment strategies will be required to address the mechanisms perturbed in patients. Here, we describe a novel in vitro platform that takes advantage of an UMN reporter line in which UMNs are genetically labeled with fluorescence and have misfolded SOD1 toxicity. We report that NU-9,Â an analog of the cyclohexane-1,3-dione family of compounds, improves the health of UMNs with misfolded SOD1 toxicity more effectivelyÂ than riluzole or edaravone, -the only two FDA-approved ALS drugs to date-. Interestingly, when NU-9 is applied in combination with riluzole or edaravone, there is an additive effect on UMN health, as they extend longer axons and display enhanced branching and arborization, two important characteristics of healthy UMNs in vitro.
Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-381-3p alleviates vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease by targeting NFAT5

Vascular calcification (VC) is a significant complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cellular apoptosis is one of the intricate mechanisms of VC. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome (BMSC-Exo) alleviates VC, but the mechanism remains unclear. We investigated the mechanism of BMSC-Exo using high phosphate stimulated Human aortic smooth muscle cells (HA-VSMCs) and 5/6 subtotal nephrectomy (SNx) rat models. We demonstrated that the effect of BMSC-Exo on the inhibition of cellular apoptosis and calcification partially depended on exosomal microRNA-381-3p (miR-381-3p) both in vivo and in vitro, and confirmed that miR-381-3p could inhibit Nuclear Factor of Activated T cells 5 (NFAT5) expression by directly binding to its 3"² untranslated region. Additionally, we found that severe calcification of arteries in dialysis patients was associated with decreased miR-381-3p and increased NFAT5 expression levels. Collectively, our findings proved that BMSC-Exo plays anti-calcification and anti-apoptosis roles in CKD by delivering enclosed miR-381-3p, which directly targets NFAT5 mRNA, and leads to a better understanding of the mechanism of CKD-VC.
Irisin protects against vascular calcification by activating autophagy and inhibiting NLRP3-mediated vascular smooth muscle cell pyroptosis in chronic kidney disease

Irisin protects the cardiovascular system against vascular diseases. However, its role in chronic kidney disease (CKD) -associated vascular calcification (VC) and the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In the present study, we investigated the potential link among Irisin, pyroptosis, and VC under CKD conditions. During mouse vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) calcification induced by Î²-glycerophosphate (Î²-GP), the pyroptosis level was increased, as evidenced by the upregulated expression of pyroptosis-related proteins (cleaved CASP1, GSDMD-N, and IL1B) and pyroptotic cell death (increased numbers of PI-positive cells and LDH release). Reducing the pyroptosis levels by a CASP1 inhibitor remarkably decreased calcium deposition in Î²-GP-treated VSMCs. Further experiments revealed that the pyroptosis pathway was activated by excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and subsequent NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome activation in calcified VSMCs. Importantly, Irisin effectively inhibited Î²-GP-induced calcium deposition in VSMCs in vitro and in mice aortic rings ex vivo. Overexpression of Nlrp3 attenuated the suppressive effect of Irisin on VSMC calcification. In addition, Irisin could induce autophagy and restore autophagic flux in calcified VSMCs. Adding the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine or chloroquine attenuated the inhibitory effect of Irisin on Î²-GP-induced ROS production, NLRP3 inflammasome activation, pyroptosis, and calcification in VSMCs. Finally, our in vivo study showed that Irisin treatment promoted autophagy, downregulated ROS level and thereby suppressed pyroptosis and medial calcification in aortic tissues of adenine-induced CKD mice. Together, our findings for the first time demonstrated that Irisin protected against VC via inducing autophagy and inhibiting VSMC pyroptosis in CKD, and Irisin might serve as an effective therapeutic agent for CKD-associated VC.
Identification of novel rheumatoid arthritis-associated MiRNA-204-5p from plasma exosomes

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by infiltration of immune cells in the synovium. However, the crosstalk of immune cells and synovial fibroblasts is still largely unknown. Here, global miRNA screening in plasma exosomes was carried out with a custom microarray (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰9:9). A total of 14 exosomal miRNAs were abnormally expressed in the RA patients. Then, downregulated expression of exosomal miR-204-5p was confirmed in both the replication (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰30:30) and validation groups (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰56:60). Similar to the findings obtained in humans, a decreased abundance of exosomal miR-204-5p was observed in mice with collagen-induced arthritis (CIA). Furthermore, Spearman correlation analysis indicated that plasma exosomal miR-204-5p expression was inversely correlated with disease parameters of RA patients, such as rheumatoid factor, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and C-reactive protein. In vitro, our data showed that human T lymphocytes released exosomes containing large amounts of miR-204-5p, which can be transferred into synovial fibroblasts, inhibiting cell proliferation. Overexpression of miR-204-5p in synovial fibroblasts suppressed synovial fibroblast activation by targeting genes related to cell proliferation and invasion. In vivo assays found that administration of lentiviruses expressing miR-204-5p markedly alleviated the disease progression of the mice with CIA. Collectively, this study identified a novel RA-associated plasma exosomal miRNA-204-5p that mediates the communication between immune cells and synovial fibroblasts and can be used as a potential biomarker for RA diagnosis and treatment.
Impact of busulfan pharmacokinetics on outcome in adult patients receiving an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Busulfan (Bu) is widely used in conditioning regimens before allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation, with variable metabolism due to interindividual differences of pharmacokinetics (PK). The purpose of this study was to correlate pharmacokinetics and clinical outcomes. Lower-AUC, in range-AUC and higher-AUC were defined as Â±25% of the targeted Bu-AUC. In 2019, we changed Bu dosing from 4Ã—/day (Bu-4) to 1Ã—/day (Bu-1) for ease of application. AUC-target range was reached in 46% of patients; 40% were in low-AUC and 14% in high-AUC. Among all toxicities, viral and fungal infections were significantly more frequent in high-AUC compared with low-AUC (20% vs. 8%; p"‰="‰0.01 and 37% vs. 17%; p"‰="‰0.03). Bu-1 showed lower PK values (66% vs. 36% of Bu-4 in low-AUC; p"‰<"‰0.01) and higher incidence of mucositis (p"‰="‰0.02). Long-term outcomes at 2 years showed a higher non-relapse mortality (NRM) (p"‰<"‰0.01) and higher relative risk of death in the high-AUC group compared to the other groups. Cumulative incidence of relapse and acute/chronic GvHD were not significantly different. The optimal cut-off in Bu-AUC associated with low NRM was 969"‰Âµmol/l*min (ROC AUC 0.67, sensitivity 0.86 and specificity 0.47) for Bu-4. In conclusion, low-AUC BU-PK seems of benefit regarding NRM and survival.
A wireless millimetric magnetoelectric implant for the endovascular stimulation of peripheral nerves

Implantable bioelectronic devices for the simulation of peripheral nerves could be used to treat disorders that are resistant to traditional pharmacological therapies. However, for many nerve targets, this requires invasive surgeries and the implantation of bulky devices (about a few centimetres in at least one dimension). Here we report the design and in vivo proof-of-concept testing of an endovascular wireless and battery-free millimetric implant for the stimulation of specific peripheral nerves that are difficult to reach via traditional surgeries. The device can be delivered through a percutaneous catheter and leverages magnetoelectric materials to receive data and power through tissue via a digitally programmable 1"‰mm"‰Ã—"‰0.8"‰mm system-on-a-chip. Implantation of the device directly on top of the sciatic nerve in rats and near a femoral artery in pigs (with a stimulation lead introduced into a blood vessel through a catheter) allowed for wireless stimulation of the animals' sciatic and femoral nerves. Minimally invasive magnetoelectric implants may allow for the stimulation of nerves without the need for open surgery or the implantation of battery-powered pulse generators.
Influence of beech and spruce on potentially toxic elements-related health risk of edible mushrooms growing on unpolluted forest soils

Atmospheric deposition-related potentially toxic elements (PTEs) can contaminate mountain forest ecosystems. The influence of tree species is being increasingly recognised as an important factor in the deposition loads in forest soils. However, relevant modelling studies about the forest pollution with PTEs, concerning the tree species composition, are lacking. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of European beech (Fagus sylvatica L.) and Norway spruce (Picea abies (L.) H. Karst.) on soil and mushroom pollution and the associated health risks to define their significance for pollution modelling. Therefore, topsoil samples and samples of eight edible mushroom species were taken from 51 mature beech- and spruce-dominated stands. The results showed that forest composition had an indirect influence on the PTEs contents in the topsoil; it significantly differentiated the relationship between PTEs and soil C as the beech stands showed significantly increasing PTEs content with increasing C content. Despite the absence of soil pollution, above-limit levels of Cd and Zn were found in mushrooms. The total content of PTEs in mushrooms posed a potential health risk to consumers in 82% of the samples. The most Cd-contaminated and potentially the riskiest species for consumption was Xerocomellus pruinatus (Fr. and HÃ¶k) Å utara. The results suggest that the source of PTEs for mushrooms is not only the soil but probably also the current wet deposition. The influence of the forest type on the accumulation of PTEs in mushrooms was confirmed mainly due to the strongly divergent behaviour of Zn in beech- vs. spruce-dominated stands. The results point to the need to evaluate mushroom contamination even in the contamination-unburdened forest areas. For future modelling of PTEs pollution in forests, it is necessary to differentiate the tree species composition.
