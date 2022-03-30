Impact of recording length and other arrhythmias on atrial fibrillation detection from wrist photoplethysmogram using smartwatches

Irisin protects the cardiovascular system against vascular diseases. However, its role in chronic kidney disease (CKD) -associated vascular calcification (VC) and the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In the present study, we investigated the potential link among Irisin, pyroptosis, and VC under CKD conditions. During mouse vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) calcification induced by Î²-glycerophosphate (Î²-GP), the pyroptosis level was increased, as evidenced by the upregulated expression of pyroptosis-related proteins (cleaved CASP1, GSDMD-N, and IL1B) and pyroptotic cell death (increased numbers of PI-positive cells and LDH release). Reducing the pyroptosis levels by a CASP1 inhibitor remarkably decreased calcium deposition in Î²-GP-treated VSMCs. Further experiments revealed that the pyroptosis pathway was activated by excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and subsequent NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome activation in calcified VSMCs. Importantly, Irisin effectively inhibited Î²-GP-induced calcium deposition in VSMCs in vitro and in mice aortic rings ex vivo. Overexpression of Nlrp3 attenuated the suppressive effect of Irisin on VSMC calcification. In addition, Irisin could induce autophagy and restore autophagic flux in calcified VSMCs. Adding the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine or chloroquine attenuated the inhibitory effect of Irisin on Î²-GP-induced ROS production, NLRP3 inflammasome activation, pyroptosis, and calcification in VSMCs. Finally, our in vivo study showed that Irisin treatment promoted autophagy, downregulated ROS level and thereby suppressed pyroptosis and medial calcification in aortic tissues of adenine-induced CKD mice. Together, our findings for the first time demonstrated that Irisin protected against VC via inducing autophagy and inhibiting VSMC pyroptosis in CKD, and Irisin might serve as an effective therapeutic agent for CKD-associated VC.
