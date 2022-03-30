ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Categorized contrast enhanced mammography dataset for diagnostic and artificial intelligence research

By Rana Khaled
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleContrast-enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) is a relatively recent imaging modality with increased diagnostic accuracy compared to digital mammography (DM). New deep learning (DL) models were developed that have accuracies equal to that of an average radiologist. However, most studies trained the DL models on DM images as no datasets exist for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of SFRP4 siRNA for treating Dupuytren disease

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling"

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-020-00360-9, published online 04 February 2021. The article "Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling" ", written by Fatima Hariss, Bertrand Meresse, was originally published online on the publisher's internet portal on 4 February 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license 4.0.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Medical Images#Datasets#Mammography#Cesm#Dl
Nature.com

Linking genomic and epidemiologic information to advance the study of COVID-19

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the end of 2019 turned into a global pandemic. To help analyze the spread and evolution of the virus, we collated and analyzed data related to the viral genome, sequence variations, and locations in temporal and spatial distribution from GISAID. Information from the Wikipedia web page and published research papers were categorized and mined to extract epidemiological data, which was then integrated with the public dataset. Genomic and epidemiological data were matched with public information, and the data quality was verified by manual curation. Finally, an online database centered on virus genomic information and epidemiological data can be freely accessible at https://www.biosino.org/kgcov/, which is helpful to identify relevant knowledge and devising epidemic prevention and control policies in collaboration with disease control personnel.
SCIENCE
DIY Photography

Autel Evo Nano drone – Is it really a DJI Mini 2 killer?

This review of the Autel Evo Nano has taken a little longer than I’d anticipated to complete due to the abysmal weather we’ve been having here in this part of Scotland over the last few weeks. But I think this has turned out to be a bit of a blessing in disguise.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Egypt
pymnts

Experian Partners With Black Opal to Bring Credit Options to US Immigrants

Experian and Black Opal are teaming up to boost consumer credit access to immigrants in the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (March 30). Black Opal’s credit decisioning process will now be integrated with Experian’s PowerCurve and CrossCore platforms to help immigrants integrate into society more easily while at the same time improving their financial health.
CREDITS & LOANS
Nature.com

Phenotypes, mechanisms and therapeutics: insights from bipolar disorder GWAS findings

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have reported substantial genomic loci significantly associated with clinical risk of bipolar disorder (BD), and studies combining techniques of genetics, neuroscience, neuroimaging, and pharmacology are believed to help tackle clinical problems (e.g., identifying novel therapeutic targets). However, translating findings of psychiatric genetics into biological mechanisms underlying BD pathogenesis remains less successful. Biological impacts of majority of BD GWAS risk loci are obscure, and the involvement of many GWAS risk genes in this illness is yet to be investigated. It is thus necessary to review the progress of applying BD GWAS risk genes in the research and intervention of the disorder. A comprehensive literature search found that a number of such risk genes had been investigated in cellular or animal models, even before they were highlighted in BD GWAS. Intriguingly, manipulation of many BD risk genes (e.g., ANK3, CACNA1C, CACNA1B, HOMER1, KCNB1, MCHR1, NCAN, SHANK2 etc.) resulted in altered murine behaviors largely restoring BD clinical manifestations, including mania-like symptoms such as hyperactivity, anxiolytic-like behavior, as well as antidepressant-like behavior, and these abnormalities could be attenuated by mood stabilizers. In addition to recapitulating phenotypic characteristics of BD, some GWAS risk genes further provided clues for the neurobiology of this illness, such as aberrant activation and functional connectivity of brain areas in the limbic system, and modulated dendritic spine morphogenesis as well as synaptic plasticity and transmission. Therefore, BD GWAS risk genes are undoubtedly pivotal resources for modeling this illness, and might be translational therapeutic targets in the future clinical management of BD. We discuss both promising prospects and cautions in utilizing the bulk of useful resources generated by GWAS studies. Systematic integrations of findings from genetic and neuroscience studies are called for to promote our understanding and intervention of BD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Inflammatory cytokines and sarcopenia in Iranian adults-results from SARIR study

Some studies suggested the effects of inflammatory cytokines in reducing muscle mass and muscle strength and, performance. This study aimed to compare pro-inflammatory cytokines in sarcopenic and non-sarcopenic subjects. 120 men and women were selected out from the cross-sectional study 'sarcopenia and its determinants among Iranian elders' (SARIR). Sarcopenia was defined based on the first 'European Working Group on sarcopenia in older people' (EWGSOP1) guidelines. A fasting blood sample was taken from each participant to measure serum high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), Interleukin 6 (IL-6), and tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNFÎ±). A total of 120 participants were included in this study. Mean age was 66.7"‰Â±"‰7.7Â years and mean body mass index (BMI) was 27.3"‰Â±"‰4.2Â kg/m2. Forty participants had the criteria of EWGSOP1 sarcopenia. A statistically significant difference was seen between normal and abnormal groups of muscle strength in hs-CRP (P-value"‰="‰0.04). Furthermore, we did not observe any remarkable association between inflammatory biomarkers including IL-6 (OR 1.15; 95% CI 0.31"“4.28), TNF-Î± (OR 0.68; 95% CI 0.17"“2.77), and hs-CRP (OR 2.39; 95% CI 0.87"“6.55) and the presence of sarcopenia even after controlling for plausible confounders. We found that inflammatory biomarkers level was not associated with odds of sarcopenia. The lack of correlation between inflammatory cytokines and sarcopenia could be due to the participants' age and genetics. Future studies are required to confirm these findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
CANCER
hackernoon.com

The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development

Telemedicine is now an integral part of the healthcare system, especially after the pandemic, the future is about healthcare software development and curing patients remotely. Here, we will help you explain the business aspects and technical details for successful app development. The primary purpose of developing a healthcare app is to overcome the legacy limits for patients and doctors. It is mainly helpful in remote areas, helpless populations, and aging groups, and ageing groups,. aging groups. To build a successful healthcare software development to India with the right task, you need a strategic plan for all required.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy