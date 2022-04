Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has named this week as Severe Weather Preparedness Week. As part of the week, a statewide tornado drill is planned for 10:15 a.m. today. This is an opportunity for families, schools and businesses to practice severe weather emergency plans. Make sure your family, including children, know what to do and where to go. Emergency sirens will sound, but residents should not be startled by this test siren.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO