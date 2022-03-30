ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, March 30, Morning Weather Forecast

fox46.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds build Wednesday as moisture returns to the atmosphere....

www.fox46.com

WETM

Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday, Spring returns Thursday

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers Wednesday morning until the afternoon.*. High pressure leading to decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Winds subside and temperatures drop into the low to mid teens. Next disturbance moving in for us Wednesday, which...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Morning clouds, light sprinkles

Look for morning clouds with areas of light sprinkles Thursday morning. By afternoon, partly cloudy skies will takeover with mild temperatures. Below average highs are expected continue through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures begin to climb next Monday, with a major warming trend underway by Wednesday. The afternoon high downtown is expected to reach 84 degrees […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: March 30 spring storm update

In today's video with Sven Sundgaard, the latest on the spring storm that is pushing through the region. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Not expecting much more snow accumulation today. But winds are going to pick up. Another midweek storm system next...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT

