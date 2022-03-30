Games Galore

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs of the Women’s Final Four coming to Minneapolis are throughout downtown. “Having a big event here, it’s great for the city and great for the sport,” Stephen Sturek, from Minneapolis, said. The teams get into town Tuesday night. UConn star Paige Bueckers is no stranger to Minnesota. This will be the Hopkins High School grad’s second trip to the Final Four. “I’ve only been here four years, and I know who she is so that says something,” Kristin Goeser, from Hopkins, said. There were a limited number of tickets available Tuesday for Friday night’s semifinals at Target Center. We found some...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO