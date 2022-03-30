ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Games Galore

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Depot hosts Games Galore every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests of all ages...

itechpost.com

Speedruns Galore! In-Person SGDQ Charity Even To Return This Summer

The Games Done Quick (GDQ) video game marathon is confirmed to be coming back this summer. The event will be held at Doctors Without Borders' benefit. According to the event's website, the event will be held in Bloomington, Minnesota, from June 26 to July 3. Although the event will be in-person, the attendance cap is reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Can MN Native Paige Bueckers Bring UConn Another Championship In Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Final Four in Minneapolis. This is the second time the city has hosted the women’s Final Four. The first was back in 1995, six years before Bueckers was even born. The winner that year? The Huskies. It was their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship. That year, UConn was a No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. They were joined in Minneapolis by fellow first seed Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Georgia. The Huskies beat Tennessee 70-64 in the championship. Since then, head coach Geno Auremmia...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Sartell's Mason Lund selected to play in Minnesota Basketball All-Star Series

SARTELL — Sartell senior Mason Lund was selected on Tuesday as one of 40 Minnesota high school seniors to play in the 40th annual Minnesota High School Basketball All-Star Series. The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association divides the 40 players into four teams to each play two games. Lund will be the first Sartell player to play in the game since Russ Archambault in 1996. ...
SARTELL, MN
KEYC

Visit Mankato announces routes for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River. Members of...
MANKATO, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB returns to program in coaching role

Former Minnesota linebacker Thomas Barber is back in Minneapolis, this time as a member of the Golden Gophers staff. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reported the news on Tuesday. Barber has been added to the team’s coaching staff as a defensive graduate assistant. He joins Christian Pawola, Angel Matute...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Eyes On Paige Bueckers As She Returns Home For NCAA Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs of the Women’s Final Four coming to Minneapolis are throughout downtown. “Having a big event here, it’s great for the city and great for the sport,” Stephen Sturek, from Minneapolis, said. The teams get into town Tuesday night. UConn star Paige Bueckers is no stranger to Minnesota. This will be the Hopkins High School grad’s second trip to the Final Four. “I’ve only been here four years, and I know who she is so that says something,” Kristin Goeser, from Hopkins, said. There were a limited number of tickets available Tuesday for Friday night’s semifinals at Target Center. We found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

