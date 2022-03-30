Lily Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on busy Broadway in East Lakeview. At 1:36 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh on Broadway near Briar Place, police said. The crime scene is close to Wilde Bar & Restaurant, Dance on Broadway, and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce main office. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Police did not specify where the gunshots were believed to have come from. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce reported the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO