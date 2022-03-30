Lily Drive

With the sun low on the western horizon and temperatures in the high 70s, Jesuit had a group of distance runners primed to make another strong impression on the rest of the state and beyond. When the race ended March 19 at the Texas Distance Festival in Southlake, Texas, just...
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lily Pad Café, which is under construction in Ridgeland, will not open in Spring 2022 as planned. However, the owners said they’re not discouraged. The goal of the café is to change how the world views people with disabilities. The business will employ, train and equip those with intellectual and […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on busy Broadway in East Lakeview. At 1:36 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh on Broadway near Briar Place, police said. The crime scene is close to Wilde Bar & Restaurant, Dance on Broadway, and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce main office. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Police did not specify where the gunshots were believed to have come from. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce reported the...
Comments / 0