BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Burleson man was arrested on Mar. 24 in connection with the January 6th Capitol attack after an investigation linked him to the riot through public social media posts. Jacob Garcia as identified in court documents. (source: FBI Statement of Facts) According to legal documents, FBI Dallas received information from the Burleson Police Department about a Facebook account registered to Burleson resident Jacob Garcia that was publicly posting about entering the Capitol on January 6. FBI officials also found posts going back to December discussing a need to “rise up” and telling D.C. to “get ready.” Facebook records acquired via...

BURLESON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO