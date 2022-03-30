Wednesday Sports

Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO