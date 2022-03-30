Wednesday Sports

Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball stays undefeated defeating Franklin-Simpson 15-0 in four innings moving to 5-0 on the season and their third shutout of the year. The Gators were up 5-0 before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third to secure the victory. Josi Morrison hit...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Logan Thomason drove in four runs and Eastern Kentucky beat Kentucky 6-3 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park. Thomason finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. The Colonels won their fifth straight and are 15-3 in their last 18 games.
