Perry blanks Milford Center Fairbanks in shutout performance

NEWTON (CBS) – At more than two dozen Massachusetts middle schools, some of the most priceless life lessons – are happening after school hours. “I learned how great Liam is at basketball,” 12-year-old Connor said, of his teammate with a beaming smile. Thursday afternoon, Newton, Needham and Natick students celebrated their first stellar season of unified basketball. The program already exists at many high schools, but with the help of Special Olympics it’s trickling down to the middle school level. Our neighbors and friends with intellectual disabilities faced extra obstacles throughout the pandemic. But they were brave. They overcame....

NEWTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO