Jacksonville, FL

Study: Cancer numbers declining due to people not getting screened, warns patients can have worse outcomes

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new study shows a decline in cancer diagnoses over the past two years, but it’s not what it sounds like. Researchers say it’s not good news. If you aren’t looking for something, you can’t find it. That’s what researchers say their data boils down...

