Livingston County, MI

LACASA Pinwheel Campaign Returns

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePinwheels will be popping up in Livingston County next month as part of a child abuse prevention campaign. The “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign, which is hosted by LACASA Center’s CAP (Child Abuse Prevention) Council, will recognize April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month....

WBRE

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center holds pinwheel planting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we watched COVID cases climb during the pandemic, another crisis was escalating behind closed doors: child abuse and neglect. The people planting 460 blue pinwheels on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse are taking part in what’s called ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’. The color and number of pinwheels are no […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Telegraph

Berkley announces judicial campaign

WOOD RIVER - Tim Berkley has announced that he will be a Republican candidate for circuit judge in the 2022 election. Berkley will run to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Chief Circuit Judge Bill Mudge. Due to recent legislation, he will appear on the ballot only for voters living in the areas of the county comprising the first subcircuit. Berkley, of Wood River, is a lifelong resident of Madison County with more than three decades of experience as an attorney. He attended Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, graduating with a bachelor's degree in government in 1985. He then graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1990. Since then he has worked as a prosecutor, public defender, private practitioner and for the appellate court system.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Livingston County, MI

