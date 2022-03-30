LACASA Pinwheel Campaign Returns

WOOD RIVER - Tim Berkley has announced that he will be a Republican candidate for circuit judge in the 2022 election. Berkley will run to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Chief Circuit Judge Bill Mudge. Due to recent legislation, he will appear on the ballot only for voters living in the areas of the county comprising the first subcircuit. Berkley, of Wood River, is a lifelong resident of Madison County with more than three decades of experience as an attorney. He attended Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, graduating with a bachelor's degree in government in 1985. He then graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1990. Since then he has worked as a prosecutor, public defender, private practitioner and for the appellate court system.

