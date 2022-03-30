ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass history: Stein’s right-Hans man

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snowmass Villager introduced readers to Stein Eriksen’s right-hand man, Hans Forlie, supervisor of the Snowmass Ski School, on March 28, 1968. Forlie described skiing “as a ‘bug sport — if you get the bug, you don’t care what it costs...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#The Snowmass Ski School#Villager#Ski School Supervisor
