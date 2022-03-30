ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ag stats: Kansas crop progress and condition summary – week ending March 27, 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending March 27, 2022, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service....

