ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Efficacy and antitumor activity of a mutant type of interleukin 2

By Rada Dehghan
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterleukin-2 (IL-2) is an important cytokine in survival, expansion, function of CD8+"‰T cells and natural killer cells in immunotherapy of melanoma and renal cell carcinomas. Its severe toxicity following binding to its high affinity IL-2 receptor alpha (IL-2RÎ±) has restricted its application in cancer patients. In the present study, we investigated...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Decreased efficacy of antimicrobial agents in a polymicrobial environment

The airways of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) often harbour diverse polymicrobial communities. These airway infections can be impossible to resolve through antibiotic intervention, even though isolates of the individual species present are susceptible to the treatment when tested in vitro. In this work, we investigate how polymicrobial cultures comprised of key CF-associated pathogens respond to challenge with species-specific antimicrobial agents; colistin (targets Pseudomonas aeruginosa), fusidic acid (targets Staphylococcus aureus), and fluconazole (targets Candida albicans). We found that growth in a polymicrobial environment protects the target microorganism (sometimes by several orders of magnitude) from the effect(s) of the antimicrobial agent. This decreased antimicrobial efficacy was found to have both non-heritable (physiological) and heritable (genetic) components. Whole-genome sequencing of the colistin-resistant P. aeruginosa isolates revealed single nucleotide polymorphisms and indels in genes encoding lipopolysaccharide (LPS) biosynthesis and/or pilus biogenesis, indicating that a previously undescribed colistin resistance mechanism was in operation. This was subsequently confirmed through further genetic analyses. Our findings indicate that the polymicrobial nature of the CF airways is likely to have a significant impact on the clinical response to antimicrobial therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Meningeal lymphatics regulate radiotherapy efficacy through modulating anti-tumor immunity

As a first-line treatment, radiotherapy (RT) is known to modulate the immune microenvironment of glioma, but it is unknown whether the meningeal lymphatic vessel (MLV)-cervical lymph node (CLN) network regulates the process or influences RT efficacy. Here, we show that the MLV-CLN network contributes to RT efficacy in brain tumors and mediates the RT-modulated anti-tumor immunity that is enhanced by vascular endothelial growth factor C (VEGF-C). Meningeal lymphatic dysfunction impaired tumor-derived dendritic cell (DC) trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation after RT, whereas tumors overexpressing VEGF-C with meningeal lymphatic expansion were highly sensitive to RT. Mechanistically, VEGF-C-driven modulation of RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity was attributed to C-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 21 (CCL21)-dependent DC trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation. Notably, delivery of VEGF-C mRNA significantly enhanced RT efficacy and anti-tumor immunity in brain tumors. These findings suggest an essential role of the MLV-CLN network in RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity, and highlight the potential of VEGF-C mRNA for brain tumor therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of maternal age & birth order on the development of unilateral and bilateral retinoblastoma: a multicentre study

Retinoblastoma is a common childhood intraocular malignancy, the bilateral form of which most commonly results from a de novo germline pathogenic variant in the RB1 gene. Both advanced maternal age and decreasing birth order are known to increase the risk of de novo germline pathogenic variants, while the influence of national wealth is understudied. This cohort study aimed to retrospectively observe whether these factors influence the ratio of bilateral retinoblastoma cases compared to unilateral retinoblastoma, thereby inferring an influence on the development of de novo germline pathogenic variants in RB1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

TRIM46 activates AKT/HK2 signaling by modifying PHLPP2 ubiquitylation to promote glycolysis and chemoresistance of lung cancer cells

The incidence of lung cancer is increasing worldwide. Although great progress in lung cancer treatment has been made, the clinical outcome is still unsatisfactory. Tripartite motif (TRIM)-containing proteins has been shown to be closely related to tumor progression. However, the function of TRIM46 in lung cancer is largely unknown. Here, TRIM46 amplification was found in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) tissues and TRIM46 amplification was significantly associated with a poor survival rate. Overexpression of wild type TRIM46 increased the proliferation of LUAD cells and glycolysis, promoted xenografts growth, and enhanced cisplatin (DDP) resistance of LUAD cells via increased ubiquitination of pleckstrin homology domain leucine-rich repeat protein phosphatase 2 (PHLPP2) and upregulation of p-AKT. In contrast, overexpression of RING-mutant TRIM46 did not show any effects, suggesting the function of TRIM46 was dependent on the E3 ligase activity. Furthermore, we found that TRIM46 promoted LUAD cell proliferation and DDP resistance by enhancing glycolysis. PHLPP2 overexpression reversed the effects of TRIM46 overexpression. Amplification of TRIM46 also promoted LUAD growth and enhanced its DDP resistance in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model. In conclusion, our data highlight the importance of TRIM46/PHLPP2/AKT signaling in lung cancer and provide new insights into therapeutic strategies for lung cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Interleukin#Mutant#Cloning#Pbmc#Hil 2
Nature.com

Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-381-3p alleviates vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease by targeting NFAT5

Vascular calcification (VC) is a significant complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cellular apoptosis is one of the intricate mechanisms of VC. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome (BMSC-Exo) alleviates VC, but the mechanism remains unclear. We investigated the mechanism of BMSC-Exo using high phosphate stimulated Human aortic smooth muscle cells (HA-VSMCs) and 5/6 subtotal nephrectomy (SNx) rat models. We demonstrated that the effect of BMSC-Exo on the inhibition of cellular apoptosis and calcification partially depended on exosomal microRNA-381-3p (miR-381-3p) both in vivo and in vitro, and confirmed that miR-381-3p could inhibit Nuclear Factor of Activated T cells 5 (NFAT5) expression by directly binding to its 3"² untranslated region. Additionally, we found that severe calcification of arteries in dialysis patients was associated with decreased miR-381-3p and increased NFAT5 expression levels. Collectively, our findings proved that BMSC-Exo plays anti-calcification and anti-apoptosis roles in CKD by delivering enclosed miR-381-3p, which directly targets NFAT5 mRNA, and leads to a better understanding of the mechanism of CKD-VC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

A preliminary study of the diagnostic efficacy and safety of the novel boring biopsy for brain lesions

Existing methods for biopsy of intraparenchymal brain lesions, including stereotactic biopsy and open block biopsy, have advantages and disadvantages. We propose a novel biopsy method, called "boring biopsy," which aims to overcome the drawbacks of each conventional method. This method is less invasive and allows obtaining continuous specimens of sufficient volume. We aimed to assess the feasibility and efficacy of using boring biopsy for intraparenchymal brain lesions. We included 26 consecutive patients who underwent boring biopsy for intraparenchymal lesions. Columnar continuous specimens from the surface of the normal brain tissue to the tumor margin and the center of the lesion were obtained using the boring biopsy method. We used a catheter introducer with original modifications to create a cylindrical biopsy tool for surgery. Columnar continuous specimens were successfully obtained. Histopathological diagnosis was based on cellular changes and differentiation from normal tissues to the core of the lesion and established in all cases. No permanent deficits, major adverse outcomes, or deaths were observed. This novel technique may improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce invasiveness associated with brain biopsy. This method may become the next standard procedure, particularly in some cases where histological evaluation is paramount, and conventional biopsy methods are not suitable.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Circular RNA circStag1 promotes bone regeneration by interacting with HuR

Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a common bone metabolic disorder characterized by deterioration of the bone microarchitecture, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Recently, circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been demonstrated to play pivotal roles in regulating bone metabolism. However, the underlying functions of circRNAs in bone metabolism in postmenopausal osteoporosis remain obscure. Here, we report that circStag1 is a critical osteoporosis-related circRNA that shows significantly downregulated expression in osteoporotic bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) and clinical bone tissue samples from patients with osteoporosis. Overexpression of circStag1 significantly promoted the osteogenic capability of BMSCs. Mechanistically, we found that circStag1 interacts with human antigen R (HuR), an RNA-binding protein, and promotes the translocation of HuR into the cytoplasm. A high cytoplasmic level of HuR led to the activation of the Wnt signaling pathway by stabilizing and enhancing low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 5/6 (Lrp5/6) and Î²-catenin expression, thereby stimulating the osteogenic differentiation of BMSCs. Furthermore, overexpression of circStag1 in vivo by circStag1-loaded adeno-associated virus (circStag1-AAV) promoted new bone formation, thereby preventing bone loss in ovariectomized rats. Collectively, we show that circStag1 plays a pivotal role in promoting the regeneration of bone tissue via HuR/Wnt signaling, which may provide new strategies to prevent bone metabolic disorders such as postmenopausal osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy