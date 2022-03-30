ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Deciphering single- and multi-particle trapping dynamics under femtosecond pulsed excitation with simultaneous spatial and temporal resolution

By Anita Devi
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent theoretical and experimental studies have shed light on how laser trapping dynamics under femtosecond pulsed excitation are fine-tuned by optical and thermal nonlinearities. Here, we present experimental results of trapping of single and multiple polystyrene beads (of 1Â Î¼m diameter). We show how integration and synchronization of bright-field video microscopy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

NASA spots giant debris cloud created by clashing celestial bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system's history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tiny magnets could hold the secret to new quantum computers

Magnetic interactions could point to miniaturizable quantum devices. From MRI machines to computer hard disk storage, magnetism has played a role in pivotal discoveries that reshape our society. In the new field of quantum computing, magnetic interactions could play a role in relaying quantum information. In new research from the...
COMPUTERS
#Femtosecond#Excitation#Trapping#Particle Physics#Introduction Optical#Cw
Nature.com

Nonlinear polariton parametric emission in an atomically thin semiconductor based microcavity

Parametric nonlinear optical processes are at the heart of nonlinear optics underpinning the central role in the generation of entangled photons as well as the realization of coherent optical sources. Exciton-polaritons are capable to sustain parametric scattering at extremely low threshold, offering a readily accessible platform to study bosonic fluids. Recently, two-dimensional transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) have attracted great attention in strong light"“matter interactions due to robust excitonic transitions and unique spin-valley degrees of freedom. However, further progress is hindered by the lack of realizations of strong nonlinear effects in TMD polaritons. Here, we demonstrate a realization of nonlinear optical parametric polaritons in a WS2 monolayer microcavity pumped at the inflection point and triggered in the ground state. We observed the formation of a phase-matched idler state and nonlinear amplification that preserves the valley population and survives up to room temperature. Our results open a new door towards the realization of the future for all-optical valley polariton nonlinear devices.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover fountain of anti-matter in galaxy measuring 40 trillion miles

Astronomers have discovered a 40-trillion-mile-long filament of matter and antimatter ejected by a pulsar and glowing in X-ray light, the largest one ever found.Astronomers first discovered the filament, which are the largest known structures in the universe, in 2020 using Nasa’s Chandra X-ray observatory, a space telescope turned to X-ray energies. But Chandra’s detector was not large enough to view the full length of the plume, and in a recent press release, the Chandra team announced the discovery of the record-breaking length — three times longer than any plume observed previously — based on new observations.The source of the plume...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Weird quantum boomerang predicted 60 years ago spotted for the first time

For the first time, physicists have confirmed a weird quantum phenomenon in which tiny particles, when nudged out of place, will snap right back to where they came from. The strange behavior, called the quantum boomerang effect, had been predicted for more than 60 years. Now, a new experiment published Feb. 23 in the journal Physical Review X shows that the effect is real: When particles in disordered systems are kicked out of their locations, they will fly away briefly. But, most of the time, instead of landing somewhere else, they will zip right back to their starting positions.
PHYSICS
dailygalaxy.com

“Ping Pong-Sized Monsters” -Primordial Black Holes Could Be of Any Size and Anywhere in the Milky Way (Weekend Feature)

Recent studies show that wandering, nomadic black holes smaller than 10 billion solar masses greatly outnumber the central supermassive black holes in the universe at large, which would make for interesting, if not danger-fraught, future starship explorations of our Milky Way!. Typically, a supermassive black hole (SMBH) exists at the...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Functional single-cell sequencing links dynamic phenotypes to their genotypes

A method connecting single-cell genomic, transcriptomic or proteomic profiles to functional cellular characteristics, especially time-varying phenotypic changes, would inform our understanding of cancer biology. We present functional single-cell sequencing (FUNseq) to address this need and describe how it might provide a unique way to unravel mechanisms that drive cancer.
HEALTH
LiveScience

What is electromagnetic radiation?

Electromagnetic radiation is a type of energy that is all around us and takes many forms, such as radio waves, microwaves, X-rays and gamma-rays. Sunlight is also a form of electromagnetic energy, but visible light is only a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which contains a broad range of wavelengths.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

DaXi-high-resolution, large imaging volume and multi-view single-objective light-sheet microscopy

The promise of single-objective light-sheet microscopy is to combine the convenience of standard single-objective microscopes with the speed, coverage, resolution and gentleness of light-sheet microscopes. We present DaXi, a single-objective light-sheet microscope design based on oblique plane illumination that achieves: (1) a wider field of view and high-resolution imaging via a custom remote focusing objective; (2) fast volumetric imaging over larger volumes without compromising image quality or necessitating tiled acquisition; (3) fuller image coverage for large samples via multi-view imaging and (4) higher throughput multi-well imaging via remote coverslip placement. Our instrument achieves a resolution of 450"‰nm laterally and 2"‰Î¼m axially over an imaging volume of 3,000"‰Ã—"‰800"‰Ã—"‰300"‰Î¼m. We demonstrate the speed, field of view, resolution and versatility of our instrument by imaging various systems, including Drosophila egg chamber development, zebrafish whole-brain activity and zebrafish embryonic development "“ up to nine embryos at a time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mA RNA modifications are measured at single-base resolution across the mammalian transcriptome

Functional studies of the RNA N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modification have been limited by an inability to map individual m6A-modified sites in whole transcriptomes. To enable such studies, here, we introduce m6A-selective allyl chemical labeling and sequencing (m6A-SAC-seq), a method for quantitative, whole-transcriptome mapping of m6A at single-nucleotide resolution. The method requires only ~30"‰ng of poly(A) or rRNA-depleted RNA. We mapped m6A modification stoichiometries in RNA from cell lines and during in vitro monocytopoiesis from human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). We identified numerous cell-state-specific m6A sites whose methylation status was highly dynamic during cell differentiation. We observed changes of m6A stoichiometry as well as expression levels of transcripts encoding or regulated by key transcriptional factors (TFs) critical for HSPC differentiation. m6A-SAC-seq is a quantitative method to dissect the dynamics and functional roles of m6A sites in diverse biological processes using limited input RNA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A coordinate-based co-localization index to quantify and visualize spatial associations in single-molecule localization microscopy

Visualizing the subcellular distribution of proteins and determining whether specific proteins co-localize is one of the main strategies in determining the organization and potential interactions of protein complexes in biological samples. The development of super-resolution microscopy techniques such as single-molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) has tremendously increased the ability to resolve protein distribution at nanometer resolution. As super-resolution imaging techniques are becoming instrumental in revealing novel biological insights, new quantitative approaches that exploit the unique nature of SMLM datasets are required. Here, we present a new, local density-based algorithm to quantify co-localization in dual-color SMLM datasets. We show that this method is broadly applicable and only requires molecular coordinates and their localization precision as inputs. Using simulated point patterns, we show that this method robustly measures the co-localization in dual-color SMLM datasets, independent of localization density, but with high sensitivity towards local enrichments. We further validated our method using SMLM imaging of the microtubule network in epithelial cells and used it to study the spatial association between proteins at neuronal synapses. Together, we present a simple and easy-to-use, but powerful method to analyze the spatial association of molecules in dual-color SMLM datasets.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Could the secret of supermassive black holes lie in ultralight dark matter?

Though scientists know there's a supermassive black hole at the center of most galaxies, they can't explain how the gravitational giants formed. But physicists Hooman Davoudiasl, Peter Denton, and Julia Gehrlein of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York have determined one plausible theory: a "cosmological phase transition" of ultralight dark matter.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE

