Deciphering single- and multi-particle trapping dynamics under femtosecond pulsed excitation with simultaneous spatial and temporal resolution
Recent theoretical and experimental studies have shed light on how laser trapping dynamics under femtosecond pulsed excitation are fine-tuned by optical and thermal nonlinearities. Here, we present experimental results of trapping of single and multiple polystyrene beads (of 1Â Î¼m diameter). We show how integration and synchronization of bright-field video microscopy...www.nature.com
